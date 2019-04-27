Among the anticipated fights set for Sunday’s viewing pleasure, the Seattle Sounders FC would like to leave the destruction to “Game of Thrones” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

But there’s little plot change from last week’s onslaught of goals by Los Angeles FC taking advantage of a wounded Sounders side. Seattle (5-1-2) will enter rematch with LAFC (7-1-1) at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at CenturyLink Field still injured at key spots in the lineup with two significant additions.

Sounders defensive midfielder Gustav Svensson (hamstring) and left winger Victor Rodriguez (concussion) were ruled out while defender Nouhou (ankle) is questionable due to injuries suffered in Seattle’s draw against San Jose on Wednesday. Forwards Raul Ruidiaz (heel) and Will Bruin (hamstring) remain day to day from injuries suffered earlier this month.

“We can still win as a team,” Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam said. “It’s a bad thing to have a lot of injuries but from what I said, we have to work together to get where we want to get.”

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer put Jordy Delem in the lineup for Svensson and is calling on Harry Shipp and Handwalla Bwana to handle the wings if forward Jordan Morris needs to be moved up top to replace Ruidiaz and Bruin. Both Shipp and Bwana are entering the game after solid performances against San Jose on Wednesday, Shipp scoring the equalizer in the 67th minute to go with his goal against LAFC last week.

Newly signed midfielder Danny Leyva could also make his MLS debut. The 15-year-old was training with the first-team on Saturday.

But Svensson and Rodriguez provided some of the few highlights from the 4-1 loss at LAFC last week where glaring errors were made in the middle of the field. Their absence leaves Seattle looking vulnerable for LAFC’s attack for the matinee at CenturyLink Field.

Los Angeles leads MLS in goals scored (25) with forward Carlos Vela accounting for a league-leading 10.

“All of the players that haven’t got a lot of minutes…they’re actually really anxious to play,” Schmetzer said. “Sometimes you have to pull them back a little bit. Sometimes too much information is too much information. Hopefully we’ve given them the right amount of tools to be effective in the game.”

Another positive could be the lack of time Seattle had to think about the loss to LAFC. Schmetzer also didn’t have one-on-one talks with all of the players about their performance, wanting instead for the team to have “self-reflection.”

Seattle is winless in three games against LA since its inception last season. The visitors lead the Western Conference standings with 22 points, Seattle only trailing by five points.

“It’s still important to collect as many points as you can,” Schmetzer said, highlighting the team’s six-game unbeaten streak. “At the beginning of the year, we wanted to get out to a fast start and we did get out to a fast start. That helps us through some of these moments because we already have five victories.”

Leerdam agreed, adding the injuries are unfortunately expected at some point in any season.

“We’re going to change things a little bit,” he said of the team’s look in comparison to the last meeting with LA. “That was a game to forget. We haven’t seen the best Seattle against them.”