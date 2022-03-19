The challenges keep coming for Sounders FC.

After closing out a CONCACAF Champions League series against a strong Liga MX side, the Sounders want to close out the month with an MLS win against Austin FC. The league match is set for Sunday afternoon at Q2 Stadium.

The Sounders (1-2) expect a heavy lineup rotation because of the quick turnaround from Thursday’s CCL game against Club Leon, but will also be without keeper Stefan Frei, who suffered a quad injury in the draw. The Sounders traveled striker Raul Ruidiaz (hamstring) and midfielders Jimmy Medranda (hamstring) and Josh Atencio (quad), but only the latter is available for selection.

Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade (ankle) and midfielder Nico Lodeiro (health and safety protocols) did not travel. A two-week FIFA international break begins Monday, giving them time to recoup before playing at Minnesota on April 2.

“I’ll have pretty much of a full roster come Minnesota, which will be nice,” said Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, who’ll slot Stefan Cleveland in goal Sunday. Cleveland made 15 MLS starts last season, finishing 6-4-5 with three shutouts.

“I’m being a little cautious because we have that break,” Schmetzer continued. “Instead of putting (Raul) at risk to play the last 15, 20 minutes of the game and he risks injuring it again, we’re just going to play it safe.”

Seattle is unbeaten in its past three matches, including the CCL series. But the Sounders weren’t happy with the 1-1 result in Mexico on Thursday.

Due to conceding a goal in second-half stoppage time, the Rave Green will host the opening match of the two-legged CCL semifinal series against New York City FC on April 6 at Lumen Field. The decisive second leg is April 13 at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

“We had a really good chance to have a statement win against a really talented team,” Schmetzer said. Frei had seven saves in the game. “Some of that emotion of giving up a goal in the last two minutes of a game certainly stays with you for a while. … Had we won that would’ve been a nice bonus for us had we kept a clean sheet.”

The road trip to Austin could be another pivotal moment for the season.

Last year, Schmetzer made league history when he started five teenagers and played six overall due to schedule congestion. Ruidiaz was the super sub, entering the match in the 54th minute and scoring the game-winner from distance in the 67th minute.

Homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas, 16, was a medical hardship signing for the July 2021 match, making his debut MLS start. Eight months later, he’s secured a first-team contract and started five of Seattle’s seven matches through all competitions this season.

“He matured a little bit and grew as time progressed,” Schmetzer said. “Obed has a little bit more attacking in him than perhaps we might think. In certain moments in training, he can be goal dangerous. We’ve seen glimpses of it. He dribbles the ball a couple of times through three, four guys and he can’t complete that final action, that final pass.

“But he’s figuring it out. When he does figure that part of his game out, then not only is he a rangy kid who can run and is a good passer and tackles well, but also has a little bit of offensive flair. Then (we’re) really going to have something.”

With a different look Sunday, finding offense in unexpected places could be key. The Sounders are facing a more cohesive Austin side that’s outscored its opponents 10-1 at home to start the season.

The Verde and Black (2-1) suffered a road loss to the Portland Timbers last week.

“A lot of it is just about us. Can we dictate our style of who we are against a good Austin team that’s had a fantastic start to the year?” Schmetzer said of tactics. “This is a very important match for us to continue our momentum.”