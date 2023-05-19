The Sounders are back on the road, this time for a Cascadia rivalry match in Canada against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Saturday’s tilt closes a two-week stretch where the Sounders have played five matches through all competitions.

Results have been mixed. Wednesday’s 2-1 loss against Austin FC at Lumen was the second straight at home against a struggling opponent but deep reserves played well last week in getting a 1-0 win in Houston and a U.S. Open Cup loss to the LA Galaxy in Carson, Calif.

This is the first of three meetings between the Whitecaps and Sounders.

The details:

Sounders (7-4-2) at Vancouver (3-4-5)

Time/Place: 7:30 p.m. at BC Place in Vancouver

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Radio: 950 KJR AM and in Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM

Series history: The Sounders lead the all-time series 70-51-37 since 1974. The Whitecaps won the last meeting 2-1 in September.

The story lines:

Cascadia woes

The Sounders are last in the Cascadia Cup standings, but have only played one match, which was a loss in Portland to the Timbers. The Cup was created by the supporters of the three Pacific Northwest teams and given to the club with the best head-to-head record during regular season MLS matches against each other.

Portland is the defending champion and leads this year’s standings with six points.

Advertising

The Sounders haven’t won a Cascadia road match since August 2021. They are 1-3 against their regional rivals the past four matches across all competitions.

Travel outside of the Pacific Northwest has fared better for the Sounders. The club didn’t concede a goal in a win against Houston and a draw against Real Salt Lake in their past two road outings and are 3-2-1 away from Lumen overall this season.

Nouhou’s back

Sounders left back Nouhou subbed on for the final six minutes of Wednesday’s loss against Austin. It was his first appearance since being diagnosed with malaria in April.

Nouhou is healthy enough to return to his starting role against Vancouver. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said the staff is going to monitor Nouhou despite him being game fit because of the severity of the disease and his not playing a full match since April 15.

Sounders winger Leo Chu has recovered from a foot injury. Teammates Raul Ruidiaz (hamstring), Cristian Roldan (concussion protocol), Kelyn Rowe (knee sprain) and Obed Vargas (international duty) are unavailable.

Vancouver doesn’t have any injuries.

Finding the finish

The Sounders signed forward Paul Rothrock to another short-term contract and he’s available for selection Saturday. The MLS Next Pro standout scored in his last three appearances for the Sounders, including the game-winner in Houston.

The Sounders are known for their transition game and haven’t been able to pocket goals as they did to open the season. Part of the reason could be the lineup changes, and another issue is timing and ability to break down defensive lineups with five players in the back. The Sounders want to be more patient in their passes into the box and communicate better with each when deciding to press and how they execute after gaining possession of the ball.

The quotable:

“We’ve been that team that’s given teams a lifeline,” Sounders keeper Stefan Frei said of leading the Western Conference standings but losing home matches to a winless Sporting Kansas City and a struggling Austin. “It sounds like we’re gifting teams and we’re not. Trust me. … We’re trying hard to get results every game and sometimes it just doesn’t work out.”