Twenty Sounders and a few coaches made the trip to Columbus. The pixie dust stayed home.

Sixteen players took the field for Seattle in that MLS Cup. The magic stayed glued to the bench.

The Rave Green convinced its fans it could make the impossible happen. Then came Saturday night, when the comeback kids came back to Earth.

Six days after one of the most memorable games in franchise history, the Sounders played one of its most forgettable. Their 3-0 loss to the Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup was a study in stagnation; a definitive downer.

For 95 minutes, they were outclassed by a deserving champion that left no doubt as to who the better team was. And so it was — the dream of a dynasty died not with a fight, but with a whimper.

“I absolutely think that this game was a failure,” said Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, whose squad missed an opportunity to become the fourth MLS team to win back-to-back titles. “I think this individual game was not a good performance by our club, not up to the standard that we set for ourselves, that I set for myself. It’s my job as a coach to make sure that our players are prepared, and that they have the tools to be successful, and so this performance was not a good performance from the Seattle Sounders. It’s certainly not a good way to end our season.”

For context, that quote came about 10 minutes after Schmetzer praised his team’s season as a whole. On Monday, Seattle came back from two goals down with 15 minutes to go and beat Minnesota to advance to its fourth MLS Cup in five years.

But that performance Saturday? Those 95 minutes in Columbus? The Sounders were just extras in the Crew’s blockbuster.

The stats will show the Sounders had possession for 64.8% of the game, had 33 crosses to Columbus’ 18, and had eight corner kicks to the Crew’s seven. But the naked eye showed Columbus was the one controlling the game. The Crew had two more shots than the Sounders, three more shots on target and, of course, three more goals.

The first score came on a brilliant finish from Lucas Zelarayan off a picturesque pass from Harrison Afful in the 25th minute. The second came on a roller by Derrick Etienne that zoomed past the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Stefan Frei in the 31st.

As Frei said after the game, it was one of the worst halves of the season, and came at the worst possible time. And though the Sounders had their chances in the second half, they rarely came close to capitalizing.

“On one side, you’re not sitting here saying ‘we should have won’ because we definitely shouldn’t have won. On the other side, you wish we would have played up to our potential or at least somewhat close to it because it’s a massive opportunity to go back-to-back, which happens very rarely,” Frei said. “It happens very rarely that you find yourselves in situations to win the big one, Who knows if we’ll ever make it back? It’s a massive squandered opportunity for us.”

The Sounders’ big three — Nico Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz and Jordan Morris — hardly threatened Columbus on offense. Lodeiro had one shot in the second half that sailed just wide of the post, but other than that, chances were scarce.

There may have been some that thought the late-game wizardry that Seattle displayed Monday would return on Saturday. But once Zelarayan rocked one into the back of the net in the 82nd minute to make it 3-0, hope morphed into heartache.

After the game, Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan was asked if he was expecting Columbus to be as aggressive as it was.

“I think we were expecting it. I just don’t think we had the answers to solve it,” he said. “Columbus is a good team. We just didn’t have the answers on the field.”

To call this season a disappointment for the Sounders would be a gross mischaracterization. In a league filled with as much parity as the MLS, getting to the final is always a grand achievement.

Schmetzer remains one of the league’s great coaches, and Seattle one of the league’s great franchises. But Frei was right about this being a squandered opportunity. Actually, scratch that.

Saturday, the Sounders never gave themselves an opportunity at all.