Two was an unlucky number for the Sounders on Saturday.

The Sounders waded through a two-hour weather delay to give up two own goals in a 2-1 loss to FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium. It’s the first time the Sounders have given up multiple own goals in a game.

Kickoff was pushed back due to thunderstorms in the Dallas metro area. It was still raining during parts of the opening half, but the field wasn’t described as slick or sloppy, according to players.

In the 33rd minute, Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga jumped into the air to clear a Ryan Hollingshead header, instead flicking the ball into the Sounders goal with his own header.

Saturday was Arreaga’s first MLS start. The Ecuadorian, who arrived in Seattle on May 23, replaced Kim Kee-hee, who’s out with a left knee sprain suffered in the loss at Kansas City last week.

Dallas’ second score was off a set piece. Midfielder Michael Barrios sent a cross into the box in the 39th minute that, when Sounders left back Brad Smith went to deflect, booted into the goal past keeper Stefan Frei.

Dallas took a 2-0 lead into the break.

The Sounders tried to overcome their mistakes in the second half. Forward Raul Ruidiaz scored off an assist from Will Bruin in the 65th minute. It’s Ruidiaz’s sixth goal of the season.

The Sounders (7-3-5) couldn’t find the equalizer, even when substituting creative players such as Handwalla Bwana and Joevin Jones. The latter joined the Sounders on Wednesday after playing in Germany.

Saturday was the second Sounders match this season impacted by weather. An April game in Colorado was rescheduled due to a blizzard. They will play the Colorado Rapids in September.

Regardless of conditions, the Sounders were going to face a challenge against Dallas (6-6-3).

They played without center midfielder Nico Lodeiro, who served a one-game suspension due to yellow-card accumulation. He was shown his fifth in a loss at Kansas City last week.

The Sounders were also without wingers Victor Rodriguez and Jordan Morris, who each are dealing with hamstring injuries. Rodriguez missed his fourth straight start while Morris missed his third.

Sounders midfielder Gustav Svensson returned after missing the past six matches with a hamstring injury. He played the middle alongside Jordy Delem as Cristian Roldan was moved up to replace Lodeiro.

A match at Montreal on Wednesday is the Sounders’ final before an approximate two-week break for international play. The Sounders are expected to have 12 players called up for various competitions.