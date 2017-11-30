Can the Sounders advance to the MLS Cup and defend their title against Toronto? They take on the Houston Dynamo in Leg 2 of the Western Conference Championship. Follow along with us for live updates, highlights and analysis from CenturyLink Field.

Nine days after the Sounders went into Houston and took a commanding 2-0 aggregate lead in the Western Conference Championship, Seattle hosts the Dynamo with a chance to head back to the MLS Cup.

With Toronto defeating Columbus on Wednesday, it set up a potential rematch of last year’s MLS final should the Sounders advance tonight. Thanks to that road win in Leg 1, it would take a surprising result for it not to be Seattle and Toronto fighting again for the Cup on Dec. 9.

The Sounders have lost once at home all season – 1-0 to Toronto on May 6 — and would need to lose by at least two not to advance. It would take Houston’s best road result of the season — 3-1 over D.C. United in July — for the Dynamo to move on.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. from CenturyLink Field. Catch the match on ESPN, 97.3 FM (English) or 1360 AM (Spanish).

Top stories: