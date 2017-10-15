Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Sounders host FC Dallas in their first match in two weeks.

The World Cup qualifying break is behind them, and the Sounders are back in action after a two-week absence — still looking to clinch a playoff berth. Seattle had a chance two Sundays ago in Philadelphia but were shut out 2-0, leaving the Sounders with 47 points and tied with Portland for third in the Western Conference, four points out of first but also only five from out of playoff position.

MLS standings Western Conference 1. Vancouver (15-11-6, 51 pts)

2. Kansas City (12-8-12, 48 pts)

T3. Portland (13-11-8, 47 pts)

T3. Seattle (12-9-11, 47 pts)

5. Houston (12-10-10, 46 pts)

6. Dallas (10-9-13, 45 pts)

T7. Salt Lake (12-14-6, 42 pts)

T7. San Jose (12-14-6, 42 pts)

A win over FC Dallas at CenturyLink Field this afternoon and Seattle will clinch a playoff spot. Returning for the Sounders from various international duties are: Clint Dempsey (United States), Roman Torres (Panama), Nicolas Lodeiro (Uruguay), Joevin Jones (Trinidad & Tobago), Gustav Svensson (Sweden), Nouhou (Camaroon) and Oniel Fisher (Jamaica).

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT. Catch the match on FS1 or on the radio in English on 97.3 FM or in Spanish on 1360 AM.

