The Sounders wrap up their regular season slate vs. Colorado, and look to secure a favorable playoff seed.

The Sounders clinched a playoff spot last weekend with a convincing win over FC Dallas, and on Sunday they’ll look to lock up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and a first-round bye.

Sunday’s match vs. the Rapids at CenturyLink Field will go a long way to determine Seattle’s 2017 fate. The defending MLS champs have the potential to finish as high as second or as low as fifth in the Western Conference.

“The way I look at it is that it’s a must win because you want to control your own destiny,’’ Sounders forward Will Bruin said last week.

Follow live with us as the Sounders wrap their regular season in Seattle. The match kicks off at 1 p.m. You can catch the game on JOEtv and 107.7 FM.

