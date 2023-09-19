Sitting at the bottom of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference standings, you’d think struggling Colorado could be the right jump starter for the Sounders. The Rave Green have only won one match since a 3-2 victory over Vancouver on July 8.

Wednesday’s game won’t be that easy. The Rapids cut ties with coach Robin Fraser on Sept. 5 and named assistant Chris Little interim coach. The name is likely familiar because Little led then-USL side Tacoma Defiance and was director of coaching for the Sounders Academy before departing for Colorado in 2021.

Rapids players have been gushing about Little and how the coaching change can put a positive end to a rough season. Little led the team to a 2-1 upset victory over the New England Revolution (13-6-9) in his debut Saturday.

“Everybody was fighting for each other and fighting for this club, fighting for Chris, as well,” Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett said. “We all respect him as players.”

The details

Sounders (11-9-9) at Colorado (4-13-10)

Time/place: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park; Commerce City, Colo.

TV: Apple TV.

Radio: 950 AM and in Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM.

Series history: Seattle leads the all-time series 24-8-4 since 2009.

The story lines

Hey Danny

Little isn’t the only tie Seattle has with Colorado. The Sounders loaned midfielder Danny Leyva to the Rapids in April to loosen a logjam in the position and help his development. Leyva has made 13 appearances, five starts, with the Rapids.

Ruidiaz out

Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz didn’t train Tuesday because of tightness in his hamstring and is doubtful to play against Colorado. Leo Chu is back after a one-game suspension for being sent off in a draw against Portland earlier this month and Nouhou could return to the starting lineup after travel complications during the international break kept him from joining the team in time to play a full 90 minutes last week.

Quotable

“We’re not overconfident, we’re not going to go in there and say this is going to be an easy three points,” said Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, whose team holds the league record for most wins (24) against a single MLS opponent since 2009. Seattle defeated Colorado 4-0 at Lumen Field to open the season in February.