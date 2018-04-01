Red cards taken by veteran Sounders have hampered what's already been a difficult start to the season by an injury-riddled squad that can't afford to keep losing players

Midway through a dreary Saturday night postgame press conference, Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer was asked whether “leadership’’ factored in to the team’s winless and goal-less start.

Schmetzer gave the expected reply about how he still believed the team’s leadership was strong, as evidenced by numerous scoring chances late in a 1-0 loss to Montreal. But the question about leadership was fair; foremost due to right back Kelvin Leerdam being sent off 40 minutes in for a face slap just one game after veteran forward Clint Dempsey was red-carded after 37 minutes for an elbow to an opponent’s groin.

Debating the force of the blows – or whether Dempsey’s even landed – is irrelevant to the overall point that two of the team’s more experienced and highly-paid players put their personal need to react above the overall needs of their team. And unless the Sounders quickly start putting the ball in the net, questions about the team’s leadership both inside the locker room and beyond it will undoubtedly be asked with more consistency.

“Leadership within this group, I think it’s still strong,’’ Schmetzer said. “I don’t think it’s weak. I think players make mistakes, but the mistakes have to stop happening. If the mistakes don’t stop happening, then guys don’t stay on the field. That’s the issue.”

The problem is, Schmetzer lacks the horses to make good on such talk. As ill-timed as Dempsey’s red card in the FC Dallas game was, the injury-riddled Sounders don’t have the luxury of benching one of their few goal-scoring weapons when he is eligible to play.

Same with Leerdam, who, ordinarily, exercises better judgment and was said by Schmetzer to have quickly apologized for Saturday’s face slap. The team’s back line already looks weaker on the left flank minus Joevin Jones and will be without center back Kim Kee-hee the next month as he nurses a calf strain.

So, Leerdam will also play again once eligible simply because the Sounders can’t afford to sideline him.

The toughest thing about the Dempsey and Leerdam red cards was they prolonged what could have been short-term injury woes into much longer concerns for the overall roster. Dempsey’s automatic suspension forced Bruin to go the entire way against Montreal coming off a concussion layoff – with a performance that was mixed at best.

Bruin said afterward he didn’t think ill-timed retaliation penalties are something players need to be policing themselves about in the locker room.

“I think everybody should know by now that these things can’t happen,’’ he said.

Leerdam’s ejection Saturday and the Sounders subsequently falling behind led to center back Roman Torres being deployed the entire game when the team would have preferred a second half substitution of a player who’s looked sluggish thus far. In fact, Torres might not have played at all had Kim been healthy, so now, his durability could become more of an immediate concern going forward due largely to Leerdam getting tossed.

It’s all inter-connected. This team, now 0-3 and the only MLS squad that’s yet to score this season, needs players rested and healthy in order to eventually field a lineup with a shot at beating good teams. Part of these two-week breaks we’re seeing between every regular season game is to give the Sounders time to regroup and find consistency coming off their prior Champions League schedule. But these red cards are hampering that. When guys like Bruin and Torres are pressed into service longer than anybody wants because of red cards taken by veterans, it delays the entire process.

And the longer it gets delayed, the fewer wins we’ll see and the more folks will start questioning the off-season plan of general manager Garth Lagerwey and team ownership. They’ve been fortunate up to now that their quirky schedule won’t see the Sounders play a fourth game until six weeks into the season.

But the flipside is, they’ll now have to wait 15 excruciating days between the Montreal loss and their next contest at Sporting Kansas City. And that’s plenty of time for folks to analyze, dissect and wonder whether Lagerwey and majority owner Adrian Hanauer showed enough leadership this past winter addressing the offensive shortcomings laid bare by Toronto in an MLS Cup walloping.

The Jordan Morris injury exacerbated the team’s need to add a high-octane forward or two. And while March results rarely provide any future blueprint – as evidenced by the last two Sounders campaigns – the road ahead does not look promising.

The Sounders rarely do well at Kansas City and – after a home reprieve against Minnesota United – will hit the road to play Los Angeles FC and then take on powerhouse Columbus and Toronto squads. It’s entirely possible the Sounders may win just one – if any — of their first seven matches by mid-May if the attack doesn’t start clicking.

Do that and any hope of hosting the MLS Cup final all-but-vanishes. By that point, you’re looking at another 2016 type of comeback needed just to make the playoffs.

So, it’s getting late early.

The Sounders may have shown “leadership’’ by not giving up while shorthanded against Montreal. But they also showed a lack of it by again digging themselves a preventable early hole and letting a beatable opponent defeat them.

These next two weeks will be as important as the Sounders will have this year to prepare for an upcoming month-long, six-match schedule that’s about to get a whole lot tougher.

“We have been in a situation like this before,’’ midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro said. “We don’t have to feel desperation. There are many games ahead of us, but we have to stop these mistakes. We are going to continue to put in this effort.”