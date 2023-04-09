Call it the season of fitful sleep.

At least that’s how Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer describes his nights when it comes to deciding starting rotations. Injuries have mainly forced him to make lineup changes, often giving chances to players who’ve demanded attention on the training field.

Trade pickup Heber, U-22 signing Leo Chu and Sounders academy players Josh Atencio and Jackson Ragen have received the nod to open the season and all have grabbed headlines with their performances. Atencio is the latest, scoring his first MLS goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win against St. Louis City SC at Lumen Field.

Now with the Cascadia derby against Portland this week, Schmetzer can count different lineup choices instead of sheep in hopes of getting to sleep.

“We’re still developing the actual final product. I don’t think this is the final product, there’s a ways to go,” Schmetzer said. “What this group of players gives us as a coaching staff is options … We’ve got a ton of options and that’s credit to the strength of the roster. Heber was a great signing, [Joao Paulo] coming back [from an ACL injury] helps the club, Leo finding his feet gives me a lot of sleepless nights but it’s a really, really good problem to have.”

Heber scored two goals as a starter in the opening two matches of the MLS schedule. Chu has one goal and five assists in three starts. Ragen has helped the Sounders not concede a goal in four home matches, a first since 2015.

And Atencio teamed with Albert Rusnak to be the Joao Paulo replacement the team desperately needed last season. Atencio, who started alongside Joao Paulo the previous two matches, had seven interceptions and won 58.3% of his duels against St. Louis.

The goal in the 65th minute was Atencio’s third attempt in the match. Sounders captain Nico Lodeiro tapped a nice ball to an unmarked Atencio who powered it home from deep.

“I definitely blacked out a little bit right there,” Atencio said of the goal that broke the match open. “It took Jordan [Morris] celebrating and coming over to hug me for me to realize it went in. It was awesome, but more importantly I’m happy we were able to get three points and keep a clean sheet at home.”

Schmetzer said Atencio was in the lineup Saturday because the staff opted to be cautious with Joao Paulo. The midfielder was listed as questionable with hamstring tightness.

“JP could’ve played today but it’s early in the season. We were holding him out just because,” Schmetzer said. “Josh took total advantage of that opportunity. … He struggled a little bit in the first half, there were some moments that he and Albert couldn’t find the game, couldn’t make the game for us. But in the second half, boy [Josh] really turned it around and had one hell of a half.

“I don’t usually do what I did for younger players, subbing him off to let the crowd applaud. But I did because of the quality of that goal. That goal should be goal of the week for sure.”

While Chu and Morris couldn’t connect for a third consecutive match, Schmetzer subbing Chu off in the 61st minute for striker Raul Ruidiaz was a tactical decision. The latter was able to score his first goal since September when he slipped a rebound shot into the net in the 71st minute.

When Heber entered the match in the 82nd minute, it gave the coaching staff a glimpse at a lineup they’ve dreamed about during the preseason. Ruidiaz played up top with Morris and Heber on the wings and Lodeiro orchestrating the attack.

“I loved it, to be quite frank, I loved it,” Schmetzer said. “That’s an attacking, really good soccer possession group.”

One thing Schmetzer said isn’t keeping him awake is the attitude among the team regarding lineup decisions. The Sounders (5-1-1) are on a three-game win streak — a first since 2021 — and lead the Western Conference standings.

Working to maintain that positioning is what’s important.

But for the trip to Portland (1-4-2), there’s now a debate in every part of the field. Joao Paulo is expected to be available to play, Ruidiaz routinely shreds the Timbers’ defense and has Jackson cemented his position alongside the astute Yeimar Gomez Andrade in back?

“[They’re] not trying to prove to me that they deserve to play,” Schmetzer said. “They’re trying to prove to themselves and their teammates that they can help the group win games. That’s why I’m so positive about this group.”