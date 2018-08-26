The Sounders' victory extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches and also stunned a boisterous home crowd that had watched the Timbers slowly take over the game as the second half unfolded.

PORTLAND — For the first time in several weeks, the Sounders weren’t looking like the better team on the field.

But it ultimately didn’t matter, thanks to Sounders defender Kim Kee-hee doing his best winger impersonation Sunday night on the only goal of the finale – at least in the regular season — of the Cascadia derby this year. The South Korean center back grabbed a loose ball in the 76th minute, raced down the right side of the box toward the net, then sealed a 1-0 victory by firing a shot across the goalmouth that deflected in off Portland Timbers defender Julio Cascante.

The own goal gave the Sounders their first victory at Providence Park in four years and vaulted the Sounders over both Portland and the red line and into sixth place for the final Western Conference playoff spot. It also enabled them to tie a league record of seven consecutive victories in a post-shootout era single season, set by Sporting Kansas City back in 2012.

The Rave Green’s victory extended its unbeaten streak to 10 matches and also stunned a boisterous home crowd that had watched the Timbers slowly take over the game as the second half unfolded.

Portland had captured the first two contests between the squads this season, including its first regular season victory at CenturyLink Field on June 30. The Sounders have not lost since that game, displaying a run of form similar to last year when they set a club record by going unbeaten in 13 and vaulting toward a first-round playoff bye.

This current run by the Sounders has not only put them in a playoff position that seemed all-but-lost two months ago. It’s now leaves them a shot at another first-round bye, sitting seven points behind No. 2 Sporting Kansas City, which visits the Sounders next Saturday.

As for the match Sunday, Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, looking to avenge the prior defeats, rolled out mostly the same lineup that’s worked so well for him the past two months. With left back Brad Smith once again healthy, Schmetzer started him and watched the English Premier League newcomer get his first taste of his new team’s rivalry.

Smith impressed with his speed and crossing skills in an otherwise mundane first half in which neither team mustered much in the way of serious scoring threats. Much like the first time these teams met here back in May, a 1-0 Portland victory, they spent the opening 50 minutes or so feeling one another out before the Timbers gradually began to take over the match.

Sounders right back Kelvin Leerdam had sprained his right ankle late in the first half, but remained on the field until finally subbing off in the 54th minute. The Sounders opted to insert Will Bruin as a second attacking forward and slid Cristian Roldan from the wing into the right back slot.

But without Leerdam out there, the Timbers began passing the ball around deep in the Sounders end and narrowly missed a handful of opportunities to open the scoring.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the Sounders began an offensive surge. Roldan moved down the right side and flung a pass across to Harry Shipp, who barely missed the net with a drive from atop the 18-yard box.

Moments later, though, Kim pounced on the loose ball, turned himself into an offensive player and changed the outlook of the match – and possibly his team’s season – with his most memorable play of the year to-date.