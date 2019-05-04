Another game, another draw for the Sounders FC.

The club headed to Minnesota with its healthiest roster in a month. But the rejuvenated players couldn’t wrestle a win from United FC. Instead the Loons’ new Allianz Field saw its first draw, 1-1 on Saturday.

Minnesota (4-3-3) opened the scoring with a goal off a free kick in the 26th minute. Loons defender Ike Opara made the play by using his 6-foot-2 frame to stretch over the Sounders defense.

Cristian Roldan had the emphatic response. The midfielder took a poorly cleared ball by Minnesota and fired it from 23 yards out into the goal to equalize the score in the 42nd minute. The play helped keep Seattle (5-1-4) unbeaten by Minnesota since the MLS franchise was established in 2017.

“It was a beautiful goal,” Sounders goalie Stefan Frei said in a televised postgame interview. “You’ve got to believe in yourself to shoot like that. I want to see more shots from distance.”

There was an emotional undertone to the match as Seattle faced one of its original stars in Ozzie Alonso. The defensive midfielder signed a free-agent contract with Minnesota in January, the four-time All-Star leaving as the Sounders’ all-time leader in most MLS games and minutes played.

For the sixth straight game, the Sounders started a different lineup. Defenders Gustav Svensson (hamstring) and Kelvin Leerdam (suspension) were unavailable. Jordy Delem replaced Svensson while new signee, defender Saad Abdul-Salaam made his first start as a Sounder in place of Leerdam with Handwalla Bwana on the right wing.

“Both performed extremely well,” said Roldan of Delem and Abdul-Salaam. “This league is funny. One week you’ll have all 11 starters and the next week you’ll have five of them. You need everybody (to) be ready. So, those guys came to play and I’m happy for them because we’ll be using them more so in the future.”

On the left side, winger Victor Rodriguez returned after suffering a concussion against San Jose last week. Mainstay defender Chad Marshall was also able to play, missing the team’s last outing due to knee pain.

Forwards Raul Ruidiaz (heel) and Will Bruin (hamstring) were part of the top 18 for the first time in a month while Nouhou healed an ankle injury that caused him to miss the past two games.

The inconsistencies with the lineup has led to communication problems defensively. The Sounders have allowed 10 goals in their past five games, finishing the past three in draws.

Bruin was substituted into the game for Bwana in the 60th minute. But unlike last year’s game at Minnesota, Bruin couldn’t create a second-half winning goal.

Ruidiaz entered the game in the 85th minute after Seattle had two chances to score that bounced off the goal posts. The striker, who recorded a goal in each of the team’s opening three matches, also couldn’t find an opportunity against Minnesota.

“It was an interesting game,” said Roldan via audio provided by MLS. “We had our chances.”