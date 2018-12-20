The Sounders will open the season at home for the 10th time in 11 years. They have lost their past three season openers.

Another season, and another start at home.

MLS announced Thursday that Sounders FC will begin its 11th season March 2 against expansion club FC Cincinnati at CenturyLink Field.

It will be the 10th time the Sounders have opened the season at home. It will mark the third time Seattle has opened the season against an expansion team — the Sounders opened the season last year against Los Angeles FC and against Philadelphia in 2010.

The Sounders have not won a season opener since beating New England 3-0 in 2015. The Sounders are 5-5 all time in season openers.

Seattle will look to have a faster start than the past three seasons when it needed strong second halves just to make the postseason. The Sounders were the hottest team in MLS during the second half last season, but fell to rival Portland on penalty kicks in the Western Conference semifinals, ending their two-year streak of reaching the MLS Cup.

Cristian Roldan going to national team camp

Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan was selected as one of 27 players to take part in the U.S. national team’s camp beginning January 6 in Chula Vista, Calf. The U.S. will play a friendly against Panama on Jan. 27 and a friendly against Costa Rica on Feb. 2.

It will be first games for new national coach Gregg Berhalter.

Roldan has played in five games with the national team, including four last year.