The Sounders lead the Western Conference standings but are on shaky ground entering a Cascadia derby against the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Seattle is winless in four matches against their archrival and have lost three of their past four MLS matches at home this season, including Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes.

The details:

Sounders (8-6-2) vs. Timbers (4-7-4)

Time/Place: 1:30 p.m. at Lumen Field in Seattle

TV: Apple TV (no subscription needed), FOX

Radio: 950 KJR AM and in Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM

Series history: The Sounders lead the all-time series 56-46-15 since 1975

Player watch: Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan is expected to make an appearance after being out since April due to a concussion. He missed the club’s 4-1 loss in Portland that month. Roldan’s brother Alex will be out due to a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.