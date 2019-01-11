The Sounders used a first-round, 20th overall draft pick Friday on Air Force Academy standout Tucker Bone, a Tacoma native raised in California. Bone still has military service remaining and will have to partake in a special program allowing for elite athletes to jointly pursue their service and sports careers.

There will still be some work ahead for the Sounders to get Tacoma native Tucker Bone, their first round, 20th overall pick in the MLS Superdraft on Friday, into a Rave Green uniform.

For one, Bone, 22, a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy — college soccer’s version of the Heisman Trophy — still has military service remaining. The Air Force academy does have a World Class Athletes Program (WCAP) that, according to its website, “allows top-ranked Soldier-athletes to perform at the international level while also serving their nation in the military” depending on how highly they are valued.

The program was initially created for Olympic Games but can be modified for those in professional team sports. The Sounders using a first round pick on Bone, who was raised in California, certainly plays in to their favor when it comes to getting the Air Force to accept him into that specialized sports track.

Bone told Pro Soccer USA just prior to the draft that he had no doubt he’ll be accepted into program.

“It’s not too familiar, because we don’t get a lot of athletes that (turn professional), but they do have these programs in place so an athlete can pursue this sort of career,” Bone said. “I’ve tried to find out as much as I can about it and I’ve tried to be transparent with teams about it. (The Air Force) wants to see you get drafted by a team and see that you’re a legitimate candidate.

“I don’t see a situation in which the WCAP program wouldn’t work out.”

Seattle University star Sergio Rivas was selected No. 26 overall by the San Jose Earthquakes as the first round wrapped up in Chicago. Expansion squad FC Cincinnati used their top overall pick on UCLA attacking midfielder Frankie Amaya.

As for Bone, he’ll have to finish his academy enrollment in May and can’t compete for a job with the Sounders prior to that. He and other draft picks — except for those designated as Generation Addidas selections — aren’t on guaranteed contracts and would have to win a spot in the organization by showing something at team workouts come the springtime.