The Sounders didn’t look far from home to find a replacement for outgoing general manager Garth Lagerwey. On Wednesday they promoted their senior vice president of soccer operations, Craig Waibel, to fill the void.

Waibel, 47, will also add the role of chief soccer officer to his portfolio in replacing Lagerwey, who left the team last week to assume the role of president and CEO of Atlanta United FC.

Waibel, a Portland native and former Washington Huskies star, spent 11 seasons as an MLS player with the Sounders, Los Angeles Galaxy, Houston and San Jose before becoming a coach and later a GM with MLS franchise Real Salt Lake.

“The Sounders community means a great deal to me,” Waibel, hired as the Sounders’ sporting director to work alongside Lagerwey in April 2021, said in a team statement. “This was the club that drafted me as a young man, it’s where I made my professional debut, and as a Spokane native I fully understand the history and civic pride that runs so deep in this region.”

Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer in the same release congratulated Waibel on his new position.

“Since joining the club, not only has Craig proven himself a fantastic executive, but also someone who understands our league as a whole and understands our soccer community in the Pacific Northwest,” Hanauer said. “He’s a Sounder through and through, dating back to his playing days with us in the A-League, going on to become one of the most experienced executives in North American soccer. We are fortunate to have him leading us during this crucial phase in our history, I’m excited to continue working with him and look forward to what he can accomplish.”

This story will be updated.