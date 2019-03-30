VANCOUVER, B.C. — A bunch of Sounders that had just returned home across multiple time zones from the international break could have begged out of the season’s inaugural Cascadia Cup matchup rather than push their jet-lagged bodies further.

But there’s been a sense of purpose to this team since the season began, so it wasn’t too much of a surprise to see coach Brian Schmetzer roll out the exact same starting lineup for the fourth game in a row Saturday night against the Vancouver Whitecaps. And they managed to get through this 0-0 draw with their unbeaten record intact despite a huge extra time scare in which Stefan Frei made a spectacular save in close on Hwang In-Beom and defender Kim Kee-Hee thwarted a rebound try with a sliding tackle.

A penalty kick was initially awarded on the tackle, but was waved off by referee Robert Sibiga upon video review, much to the displeasure of the crowd of 24,803 at B.C. Place Stadium. The earlier Frei save, off Joaquin Ardaiz on an odd-man rush, was one of several alert plays by the keeper in a game otherwise largely controlled by his team.

The Sounders had been looking to set a franchise record with their fourth straight victory to start the year. Instead, they are now 3-0-1. Sounders defender Chad Marshall made his 400th career start, only the second non-goalkeeper in MLS history to do so other than Kyle Beckerman of Real Salt Lake.

Frei was especially alert in making a right-handed stop in the 76th minute on a harmless-looking shot that somehow found its way through a pile of players and nearly wound up in the net. Moments later, Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz had a chance in close on a nice volley, but his shot was blocked by a defender.

This was not the same Sounders team to start the match as the one that had steamrolled opponents in the first half of the three prior games. The Sounders had outscored opponents 7-1 in the opening 45 minutes this season, but this time the Whitecaps held the Rave Green off the scoreboard and to few early opportunities.

One of the best chances by anybody to score in the first half came when Whitecaps winger Lass unleashed a 39th minute blast from the top of the box that Frei made a diving save on moving to his right. The Sounders enjoyed the majority of possession overall, but their timing seemed a little off when it came to generating dangerous chances in close.

Some of that was to be expected, with Nicolas Lodeiro and Gustav Svensson returning from play overseas while Ruidiaz had traveled home from visiting with family in Peru. Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan saw action as well with the U.S. Men’s National Team in Orlando, Fla., and Houston up until midweek.

And yet, all five of those players started the match — a franchise record fourth straight time the exact same lineup was used — and they were all still out there when the second half began. The Sounders didn’t make their first substitution until the 83rd minute when Handwalla Bwana came on to replace Svensson.

The Sounders actually began the second half looking more dangerous than in the first as Marshall nearly converted from in close off a corner kick in the 50th minute only to have his shot roll harmlessly wide.

The Sounders put a few more dangerous crosses in to the box in the minutes that followed before the Whitecaps were able to settle things down. Then, Svensson nearly broke the deadlock in the 64thminute on a running blast from distance that was punched away by Whitecaps keeper Maxime Crepeau.

The dramatically overhauled Whitecaps had entered the night 0-3 after a bunch of tight losses but looked very much the same team the Sounders had faced in recent years past. Despite limited possession overall, they posed threats on a handful of counterattacks and the Rave Green had to be mindful of ex-Sounders striker Fredy Montero lurking in the box.

They did for the most part, draping themselves all over the Colombian forward whenever a cross came his way.