The Seattle Sounders unveiled their full schedule for the 2018 preseason, including training camps in Chula Vista, Calif. and Tucson, Ariz.

The club is scheduled to play a select number of preseason matches, including one against their rivals, the Portland Timbers, on Feb. 3 at Tucson’s Kino Sports Complex.

The club’s first day of training is Jan. 22 at the Starfire Sports practice facility in Tukwila. Brian Schmetzer’s squad heads down to Chula Vista for a week of training camp from Jan. 23-28. The club then returns to Seattle for a brief stint before heading to Tucson on Feb. 2 for a week in Arizona.

The 2018 MLS SuperDraft is Jan. 19. Seattle has the 22nd pick in the first round and the 45th overall pick in the second round.

Seattle’s 10th MLS campaign begins in late February with its participation in the CONCACAF Champions League. The club’s MLS home opener is March 4 against expansion Los Angeles FC.

Elsewhere

• Everett Silvertips goaltender Carter Hart was named the WHL Goaltender of the Month for December. Hart, 19, recorded a perfect 5-0 record, 0.60 goals-against average and .983 save percentage last month. It is the second straight monthly award for Hart.

• The Silvertips signed prospect forward Gage Goncalves.