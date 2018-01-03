Seattle’s season begins in late February with its participation in the CONCACAF Champions League.
The Seattle Sounders unveiled their full schedule for the 2018 preseason, including training camps in Chula Vista, Calif. and Tucson, Ariz.
The club is scheduled to play a select number of preseason matches, including one against their rivals, the Portland Timbers, on Feb. 3 at Tucson’s Kino Sports Complex.
The club’s first day of training is Jan. 22 at the Starfire Sports practice facility in Tukwila. Brian Schmetzer’s squad heads down to Chula Vista for a week of training camp from Jan. 23-28. The club then returns to Seattle for a brief stint before heading to Tucson on Feb. 2 for a week in Arizona.
The 2018 MLS SuperDraft is Jan. 19. Seattle has the 22nd pick in the first round and the 45th overall pick in the second round.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Straightening of curve at Amtrak derailment site in Dupont had not been state priority
- Man banned from Alaska Air after alleged harassment
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
Seattle’s 10th MLS campaign begins in late February with its participation in the CONCACAF Champions League. The club’s MLS home opener is March 4 against expansion Los Angeles FC.
Elsewhere
• Everett Silvertips goaltender Carter Hart was named the WHL Goaltender of the Month for December. Hart, 19, recorded a perfect 5-0 record, 0.60 goals-against average and .983 save percentage last month. It is the second straight monthly award for Hart.
• The Silvertips signed prospect forward Gage Goncalves.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.