This latest installment of the Sounders-Timbers rivalry was supposed to have a different feel given there were actually fans in the Providence Park stands for the first time in one of these Cascadia affairs since August 2019.

The standings to start the 2021 campaign have already seen an unfamiliar gap form between the sides, with the undefeated Sounders leading all of Major League Soccer while the exhausted and injury-depleted Timbers languish near the basement. But this 46-year-old derby, dating back to North American Soccer League days, wrote a new chapter of good fortune for the Sounders in their 2-1 road victory Sunday when Timbers star Diego Valeri missed on not one, but two penalty chances with things still scoreless in the second half.

Moments later, after a couple of earlier misses from point-blank range, Raul Ruidiaz buried his own 63rd minute penalty try to open the scoring. Fredy Montero then added his first Sounders goal against Portland in nine years with a 79th minute header off a Joao Paulo free kick to give the Rave Green a two-goal cushion.

Bill Tuiloma halved that margin four minutes into injury time with a beautiful free kick try curled just inside the left post past a diving Stefan Frei, but the Sounders had done enough by that point to hang on and improve to 3-0-1 on the season.

For the Timbers, now 1-0-3, it’s been a miserable time of things given their early season crush of MLS and CONCACAF Champions League games — the latter of which ended with their quarterfinal elimination last Wednesday night in Mexico City by Club America. The Sounders know all about juggling MLS and Champions League play and battling through early season turmoil, so they were in the somewhat unfamiliar position of entering Providence Park’s hostile confines with much fresher legs than their jet-lagged and banged-up opponents.

Thing is, you’d never have known from the lethargic first half turned in by the visitors, their fullback play — especially from recently-scorching left-back Brad Smith — all but locked down by a counterattacking Portland side. Neither team got much going the opening 45 minutes, though Ruidiaz missed a gift tap-in opportunity at the goalmouth in the 11th minute on a perfect feed from Will Bruin while Timbers forward Jeremy Ebobisse muffed a point-blank chance from the middle of the box after some Valeri magic worked in traffic just before halftime.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer was understandably livid at his team’s sluggish play and let it be known during a halftime interview with ABC, which was broadcasting the game to a national audience. Things didn’t go much better to start the second half as Ruidiaz missed another close-in chance just four minutes in.

The afternoon seemed to be swinging Portland’s way, especially when Ebobisse got free on the left side of the box and had to be fouled by Shane O’Neill in the 55th minute to avoid potential disaster. Valeri, the Argentinian midfielder long a thorn in the Sounders’ side, lined up for the free kick it seemed would almost certainly put the home team ahead.

But stunningly, Valeri fired the ball straight into Frei, who’d been cheating slightly to his left. The Sounders celebrated, but only momentarily, as it was ruled Nouhou had entered the box prematurely ahead of the kick.

Valeri was awarded a second try. This time, he clearly beat Frei to the keeper’s right only to have the ball rattle off the post.

The rebound went back to Valeri, who fired it into the net and then tried unsuccessfully to argue Frei had touched the ball. But his pleas failed and the game remained scoreless until Ruidiaz was handed his own penalty try fewer than 10 minutes later.

Portland goalkeeper Jeff Attinella dived to his right and Ruidiaz calmly deposited the ball into the net to his left.

Attinella would leave with an injury not long after and replacement Hunter Sulte, only 19, wasn’t aggressive enough in coming out to challenge Montero on his header that easily found the back of the net.