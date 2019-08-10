A chant of “Whose house?” is understandable from the Sounders FC lately.

Back-to-back home losses and no opening-half goals since May would make any team wonder where they are when history beams a 107-37-34 all-time record at CenturyLink Field with only one stint of three consecutive losses on their turf (2016).

Wading through tense moments and conceding embarrassing goals, the Sounders could only partially display the show many expect when attending a match in Seattle. Instead the home team had to settle for a 3-3 tie against New England before an announced crowd of 38,826.

The preamble was a vow from forward Jordan Morris that a streak of not scoring an opening-half goal would end Saturday afternoon.

Collecting a 50-yard pass from midfielder Jordy Delem, Morris swept a left-footed assist to Harry Shipp for a goal in the 2nd minute. Shipp’s finish — his first of two in the match — was the first in the opening-half since Raul Ruidiaz’s shot in the 19th minute of a home win against Orlando City SC in May.

New England (9-9-7) wasn’t bothered by Seattle’s fast start.

The Revolution nailed its equalizer off a corner kick in the 27th minute. The score from defender Michael Mancienne was checked by Video Assist Review (VAR) for a foul but none found. Saturday was Mancienne’s return from a plantar fasciitis injury that caused him to miss 13 games.

New England then took a 2-1 lead off a beautiful alley-oop pass from Edgar Castillo just inside the penalty box to a racing Gustavo Bou, who headed the ball into the net in the 35th minute. Castillo’s pass was perfectly placed in between Sounders defenders Xavier Arreaga and Kim Kee-hee and the scoring shot at an angle Stefan Frei couldn’t reach.

Seattle (11-7-5) had a series of near misses from Ruidiaz and midfielder Nico Lodeiro before halftime. And survived an own-goal by Arreaga after a foul on Bou was called via VAR.

Seattle appeared to take control of the match in the 65th minute when midfielder Joevin Jones — who was substituted into the match in the 59th minute — got an assist to Shipp for a score.

Lodeiro quickly followed it up with a direct shot that New England keeper Matt Turner couldn’t cover for a save, to take a 3-2 lead.

But the Revolution were able to tie the match in the 87th minute off a penalty kick from Charles Gil due to a handball.

Saturday was 14th all-time meeting between Seattle and New England — the only this season. Seattle is 4-5-5 overall in those matchups.

Left winger Victor Rodriguez was listed as a reserve on Saturday, his first availability since a July 6 win in Columbus. Rodriguez has been dealing with a hamstring injury since May when the strain occurred 15 minutes into a home win against Houston.

Gustav Svensson (hamstring), Kelvin Leerdam (ankle), Brad Smith (adductor) were unavailable for selection for Seattle.