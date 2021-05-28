Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, who has missed the past two matches after suffering a sprained left knee in a match May 12, will be out indefinitely after developing a blood clot as a complication related to the injury, coach Brian Schmetzer said Friday.

The setback for the keeper wasn’t the only negative injury update Friday, as Schmetzer said midfielder Nico Lodeiro had undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee to deal with lingering inflammation.

The Sounders already had planned to shut down Lodeiro until June 19 but didn’t give an updated timeline following the surgery.

“It’s going to be an extended time because of the nature of the surgery,” Schmetzer said when asked when Lodeiro can return. “It’s not going to be in the next two-three weeks. We’ll be cautious with the rehab and make sure when he’s ready, he’s totally ready.”

Though losing Frei and Lodeiro for an extended period is an obvious blow, the Sounders have proven their resilience in weathering injuries. Seattle, which sits atop the Western Conference standings with 17 points through seven matches, has filled the void at goal with backup keeper Stefan Cleveland the past two matches, and Lodeiro has appeared in only one match this season.

“They’re going to rally around Stef. We have all the faith in Stefan Cleveland. We’ve been without them for a couple games,” Schmetzer said. “It’s not good news, but it’s something we’re going to confront, and we’re gonna just keep our next man up period going.”

This story will be updated.