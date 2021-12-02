For the second consecutive season, three Sounders FC players were named to the MLS Best XI team.

Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz joins midfielder Joao Paulo and defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade as the honorees. This is the second appearance for Ruidiaz, who received the nod for the 2020 season along with winger Jordan Morris and midfielder Nico Lodeiro.

Ruidiaz tied Seattle’s single-season record with 17 goals, which also tied for third in the league’s Golden Boot race. The Peruvian has led the Sounders in scoring since being signed in 2018 and the team was 10-0-3 when he scored this year.

“I credit my mentality,” Ruidiaz said recently, as translated from Spanish. His 40-yard game-winner on the road against Austin FC in July was a candidate for the league’s Goal of the Year.

“Mentally, I’m always very strong and always believe that I am the best player and the best goal-scorer,” Ruidiaz continued. “That helps me score so many goals.”

Joao Paulo was deft on both sides of the ball in his second season with the Sounders. The Brazilian’s first Best XI nod is after tying for sixth in the league with 11 assists and bagging three goals.

The defensive midfielder also finished fifth in MLS with 2,463 touches. Among players with at least 10 assists, Joao Paulo was first in tackles won (42), second in interceptions (36) and third in duels won (176).

Yeimar, who was signed in 2020, was a force on the right side in the backfield. The Sounders conceded 33 goals this season, which tied for fewest in MLS. The Colombian led the league with 86 interceptions and tied for the lead in tackles won (55). Yeimar was second leaguewide with 147 clearances and eighth in winning 87 aerials.

The trio’s postseason honor comes after each being named to the MLS All-Star game last summer. Yeimar also earned his career first international call-up when he was named to his country’s national team roster for World Cup qualifiers in November. He didn’t make an appearance in either match, however.

Seattle, a No. 2 seed, lost in the opening round of the MLS playoffs to seventh-seeded Real Salt Lake. RSL will play the fourth-seeded Portland Timbers on Saturday at Providence Park for the Western Conference championship.

The Sounders are currently designing their 2022 roster and although the club picked up the option on Ruidiaz’s designated player contract, the striker could explore options with other clubs. Ruidiaz told The Times in November that there are other clubs, namely Liga MX side Cruz Azul, interested in him but he was leaving those discussions until after the MLS season.

Seattle declined the contract options of notable contributors in Fredy Montero, Nico Benezet, Jordy Delem and Kelyn Rowe, the latter appearing in every match this season. Forward Will Bruin, who suffered a late-season knee injury, defender Shane O’Neill and All-Star wingback Alex Roldan are out of contract, but Roldan was offered a bona fide offer.

“For a number of these players, additional conversations about returning to Seattle in 2022 are ongoing,” the Sounders said in a news release.

The club has 19 contracted players overall. Seattle opens its 2022 season against Nashville SC on Feb. 27 at Lumen Field. The MLS season is starting earlier in order to conclude in time for the World Cup in Qatar.