Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan and forward Jordan Morris were called up for the U.S. men’s national team that will compete in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month. The USMNT’s 26-player roster was revealed Wednesday during a nationally televised event from the Brooklyn Steel music venue in New York City.

Roldan, 27, has been part of the USMNT through all qualifying matches the past year, but missed the past two friendlies due to undergoing groin surgery in August. The Californian was concerned about his chances to remain in contention to be named, even discussing options with USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, but ultimately the pain hindered his ability to even kick a ball, Roldan said.

Fully rehabilitated by late-September, Roldan’s performance in the final three Sounders matches and through a recent training camp in Texas with the USMNT proved he could contribute in Qatar. Roldan earned his first call-up in 2017 and has started 14 of his 32 international caps, including five during the USMNT’s World Cup qualifying slate.

Morris, 28, played his first full MLS season after tearing his ACL in February 2021. The Mercer Island native has started 20 of his 49 USMNT appearances, including seven during the run to Qatar.

Morris made his debut with the Stars and Stripes in 2014 and has bagged 11 goals with eight assists.

The 32-team World Cup begins Nov. 20 with the championship match set for Dec. 18. This is the USMNT’s first appearance since 2014. The Stars and Stripes have never won the title and begin this campaign Nov. 21 against Wales. The USMNT continues the group stage against England on Nov. 25 and finish the round against Iran on Nov. 29.

FOX is broadcasting all 64 World Cup matches across its platforms, the U.S. matches airing on the main channel at 11 a.m. PT. The Sounders are hosting watch parties for each USMNT match at the Armory at the Seattle Center.

Roldan and Morris are among the older players on the USMNT roster, which overall is projected to be the youngest in the tournament. All countries must finalize their World Cup rosters by Sunday.

Morris and Roldan are the more decorated players representing the U.S. They’re two-time MLS champions, league All-Stars and Roldan propelled the Sounders to become the first MLS team to win the CONCACAF Champions League title in May. The former University of Washington star had a CCL-leading five assists during the historic run.

Roldan totaled four goals, five assists and logged 2,102 minutes in MLS competitions this season. Morris tallied seven goals, four assists and 2,329 minutes.

