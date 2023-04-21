Raul Ruidiaz will be out 4-5 weeks due to a right hamstring strain, Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer announced Friday. The star forward suffered the injury Wednesday after scoring a goal in training and underwent an MRI on Thursday.

“I feel for him because he scored two goals,” Schmetzer said of Ruidiaz’s performance against Portland and St. Louis the past two matches. “We needed him back in a good run of form. So, that was bad news [Thursday].”

The Sounders began modifying Ruidiaz’s training program last month after the strain first showed itself following the team’s trip to Morocco for the FIFA men’s Club World Cup in February. Ruidiaz played the full 90 minutes in the loss to Egyptian side Al Ahly SC.

The Peruvian international missed Seattle’s MLS season-opener and didn’t make his first league start until the goalless draw against Los Angeles FC in March. Ruidiaz played 83 minutes against Portland last week, scoring in the 58th minute of the eventual 4-1 loss.

Schmetzer said the strain wasn’t determined by doctors to be developing over time and Ruidiaz underwent tests in his lower back and how he runs to see if there was a root cause elsewhere.

“We went through everything,” said Schmetzer, who added Ruidiaz’s national team is also part of the efforts to get him healthy. “He’s an important part of the team. We’re going to take a little extra time this time to make sure when he comes back that he’s fully ready to go.”

Ruidiaz signed as a designated player with the Sounders in 2018. He’s bagged 75 goals across all competitions for Seattle, one fewer than club original Fredy Montero.

Affectionately called “La Pulga,” which is Spanish for “The Flea,” Ruidiaz scored a brace in sealing the Sounders’ CONCACAF Champions League final series win against Pumas UNAM at Lumen Field last spring. But he struggled to remain healthy for MLS competitions, starting 14 of his 18 matches and finishing the season with nine goals and two assists.

The Sounders (5-2-1) host Minnesota United FC (3-2-2) on Saturday at Lumen.

“When I saw Raul this morning, I said, ‘You know, it’s a bummer, but you’ll be back,’” Schmetzer said of Friday before training at Lumen, which Ruidiaz did not attend. “You try to use words of encouragement, but sometimes even strong characters and strong personalities are down in the dumps. That’s part of who we are as human beings. We just try to lift him up. He’ll get back in the gym, he’ll get stronger, [head of fitness coach] Megan [Young] will take care of him and he’ll be OK.”

Schmetzer can call on trade pickup Heber or Montero to replace Ruidiaz in the starting lineup. But Heber is also being monitored due to a recovering hamstring injury.

Sounders midfielders Cristian Roldan (concussion) and Josh Atencio (adductor) are officially out for the Minnesota match.

“There is a minute restriction on [Heber], we’ll see how it goes,” Schmetzer said.