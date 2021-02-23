Sounders forward Jordan Morris detailed his emotional state Tuesday for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury on Saturday while on loan with Swansea City A.F.C.

“The past few days have been difficult for me and my family,” Morris tweeted. “This is a tough one to wrap my head around. I’m absolutely gutted but the only thing to do is move forward and focus on my recovery.

“I’m looking forward to getting back with (the Sounders) and starting the work to get back on the field. I’m so humbled and grateful for all of the messages of support and I promise that I will come back stronger and better. … More motivated than ever.”

Morris has what was diagnosed as “significant” ACL damage to his left knee. Morris was loaned by the Sounders to Swansea, which is located in Wales, in January and Saturday was his fifth appearance with the club.

But the diagnoses is the second time Morris, 26, has had a knee injury end a season. He suffered a torn right ACL in 2018. He returned for the 2019 MLS season to win the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award and MLS Cup.

The Sounders stated Monday that Morris will return to the U.S. to undergo surgery with Dr. Bert Mandelbaum in Santa Monica, Calif. It is the same surgeon who performed the procedure on Morris’ right knee.

“He has had a bad injury, unfortunately, there’s significant ligament damage, (to his) ACL,” Swansea coach Steve Cooper said Monday on the club’s website. “Everything we hoped it wasn’t, it has turned out to be.

A recovery timetable will be known at a later date, but according to those close to the situation, it is unlikely for Morris to available for matches until fall. His loan with Swansea and the EFL season end in May.

Morris also aimed to lead the U.S. men’s national team through a few major tournaments and FIFA World Cup qualifying matches this calendar season, which also may not be possible due to the injury.

The Mercer Island native had a stellar 2020 MLS season with the Sounders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He was named to the Best XI team and helped the Sounders advance to its fourth MLS Cup in the past five years, losing to the Columbus Crew SC in December.

Morris, who was originally signed in 2016, has scored 41 goals and tallied 23 assists in 121 MLS appearances, including playoff matches.

Sounders players are reporting back to the club this week and undergoing medical protocols, including COVID testing, to be cleared to begin training camp Monday. The 2021 schedule hasn’t been released, but MLS will kick off its season April 17 with each club playing a 34-match slate.

