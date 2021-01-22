The Sounders FC completed the loan for Jordan Morris to play for Swansea City AFC of the English Championship League. The agreement announced Friday will have Morris play for the Welsh club through the end of the ECL season, which is in May, with an option to buy his rights at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Swansea plays Saturday but the earliest Morris could make an appearance — wearing jersey No. 11 — is Wednesday against Brentford at his new club’s Liberty Stadium. The Swans have 22 matches remaining.

A new challenge awaits. 🦢 pic.twitter.com/k3urv6nAoA — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) January 22, 2021

“Super excited to be here in Swansea,” Morris said in a video clip posted by the club’s Twitter account. “I just can’t wait to get started.”

Morris, 26, was targeted by Swansea coach Steve Cooper to help the club secure an automatic promotion to the English Premier League — England’s top-flight division. The Mercer Island native helped the Sounders become a two-time Major League Soccer champion.

“We have worked directly with Jordan and his family on completing this loan agreement as he looks to take a seminal step in his career,” said Garth Lagerwey, the Sounders general manager and president of soccer, in a news release. “As one of the finest soccer players Western Washington has produced and an even better ambassador for our community, Jordan means a great deal to our fans, our club and the Puget Sound region. We know he will represent us well as he begins his journey in English football, and we wish him luck as he prepares to aid Swansea in its push for Premier League qualification. At the end of the day, this move is all about Jordan and what he wants from his career. Our club and city are behind him as he embarks on the next phase of his journey, and should he return to Seattle at the end of this loan, we know he will be stronger for the experience.”

Morris was training with the U.S. men’s national team in Florida earlier this week before departing for Swansea. The wing forward has 39 caps, scoring 10 goals. One of his international goals was the winner in the USA’s Gold Cup final win over Jamaica in 2017.

A message from the man himself!



Welcome to Swansea, @JmoSmooth13 🦢 pic.twitter.com/pH4IzrzKZN — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 22, 2021

Over five years with the Sounders, Morris had 41 goals and 23 assists in 121 MLS appearances, including playoff matches, and was named to the league’s Best XI last season. The Mercer Island native was originally signed by the Sounders in 2016 as a Homegrown Player, spurning an opportunity to play in Germany.

Due to a packed international slate, Morris likely won’t play for the Sounders until late in the MLS season, if at all. The league hasn’t announced the 2021 schedule but wants to kickoff in March.

“I’m very proud of the player and professional that Jordan has become,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said in a news release. “He’s been a large part of this club’s success and has more than earned this opportunity to ply his trade abroad. This particular move gives him a chance to showcase his skill set and opens a number options for his future. On top of that, I am excited to watch him play for Swansea.”

