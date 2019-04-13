Few teams can make the claim they have a career 70-goal scorer that can’t crack the starting lineup.

Fewer still have such a guy that can shake off months of rust and pot a couple of goals the way Will Bruin did on Saturday in his team’s biggest game of the year. Bruin’s first two goals of the season brought the Sounders from behind and propelled them to a 3-2 victory over Toronto FC in a clash of undefeated teams that lived up to its advance billing and then some.

Cristian Roldan also scored for the Sounders, who improved to 5-0-1 in handing Toronto its first loss.

And as has happened before when these teams meet, Stefan Frei saved the day in extra time with a diving hand stop to his left off of Spanish import Alejandro Pozuelo as the crowd of 37,722 at CenturyLink Field collectively exhaled. Three seasons ago, when these teams met in the first of consecutive MLS Cup finals, Frei’s left-handed stop off a Jozy Altidore header in overtime helped the Sounders eventually win a championship on penalty kicks.

Altidore would get his revenge a year later by scoring the decisive goal in a 2-0 Toronto win in the finals rematch. And he wasn’t to be denied in Saturday’s game either, opening the scoring in the 14th minute by heading home a cross from the dangerous Pozuelo for his first of two on the afternoon.

But then Bruin, a threat all day long before subbing off with an apparent leg injury in the 79th minute, showed he still has the ability to find the back of the net. Making his second straight start in place of injured striker Raul Ruidiaz, he shook off a defender and was all alone in the box to head a partally deflected cross from Brad Smith past goalkeeper Quentin Westberg to knot the score at 1-1.

It was Bruin’s first goal since last October against Houston in the first of what would be his final two consecutive starts before Ruidiaz relegated him back to bench duty.

And once tying the score, the Sounders never really looked back. They took the bulk of the game to the visitors, exhibiting dangerous looks throughout the remainder of the first half and much of the second frame before Bruin scored again in the 66th minute to put his team ahead to stay.

Smith had made a nice run up the left flank, controlled the ball and sent a solid cross into the box that a sliding Bruin just got his foot to for career goal No. 70. The crowd went wild and the quick-passing Sounders wasted no time moving in for the kill.

Roldan spotted open space from his defensive midfield position and sprinted forward just in time for Kelvin Leerdam to feed him a pass just inside the box. The ball hit Roldan full stride and he rifled a shot over Westberg’s hands and in to the net for a 3-1 lead.

But it’s never over quickly when these sides meet. The Sounders had barely finished celebrating their third goal when Altidore out of nowhere wrestled off a defender and tapped his second goal of the day in off the far post in the 70th minute.