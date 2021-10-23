Fervor overflowed in the 55th minute at Lumen Field.

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia bear hugged Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan at the left corner post, flipping Roldan to the ground WWE Smackdown style.

The aggression cranked up what was already a heated playoff-like match between the two leaders of MLS’s Western Conference. Majority of the 32,139 in attendance wanted Melia tossed for the body slam. He wasn’t, but the Sounders appeared to have the best revenge in scoring minutes later.

This was a yellow card. pic.twitter.com/XzhBk2pGor — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) October 23, 2021

But in true late-season wildness, SKC captain Johnny Russell cut through the ear-piercing noise and Seattle’s defense for the game-winner in the 79th minute. Roldan had a solid look in second-half stoppage time, but it pinged off the cross bar.

Sporting snatched a 2-1 win from the Sounders, the result clinching the visitors’ playoff berth and moving them within three points of Seattle’s conference lead.

SKC (17-7-7) has a game in hand. Seattle (17-8-7) hasn’t defeated Kansas City at Lumen Field since September 2018. The sides didn’t play each other in 2020 due to MLS-imposed travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ismail Elfath, who was voted MLS Referee of the Year last season, only showed Melia a yellow card in the 56th minute. There were eight yellow cards shown overall. Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo’s yellow in the 35th minute means he’ll have to serve a one-game suspension for the game at Los Angeles FC on Tuesday for accumulation.

Sporting KC pressured the Sounders early and it resulted in a goal in the fourth minute. Russell had the initial look off a give-and-go play on the left side of the box.

Sounders keeper Stefan Frei was able to swipe the cross off target and right wingback Alex Roldan was able to muddle the rebound shot. But brother Cristian was unable to win the ball from Sporting midfielder Luis Martins, the latter getting a tap to Remi Walter for a beamer shot outside the box. The left-foot score gave SKC a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute.

Seattle didn’t start its strongest runs toward goal until the 14th minute when midfielder Nico Benezet had a shot center of goal that was saved by Melia.

Sporting dominated the half even with Melia using veteran savvy to waste time. The visitors had 55.2% possession of the ball and outshot Seattle 7-2 in the opening half.

Benezet found his score off a header in the 58th minute. Cristian and Joao Paulo had the assist.

Sporting was well rested for Saturday’s match. The club lost to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in their last outing on Sunday. Seattle played a midweek match Wednesday and finished in a draw at Colorado.

SKC now has a 7-0-0 record in matches after a loss.

Sporting played without forward Daniel Salloi due to an ankle injury. He helped the club collect a win in Seattle in July. But it’s Russell who’s a growing nemesis for the Sounders. The Scotsman has scored six goals in his five matches against Seattle.

Russell’s score on Saturday was his seventh straight this season.

The Sounders continue to play without striker Raul Ruidiaz, who has 16 goals this season. The Peruvian was due to return from his native country Saturday but is dealing with a left hamstring injury.