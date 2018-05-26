The Sounders could not score at home against Real Salt Lake, losing 1-0, and now have been blanked seven times in their first 10 matches.

A Sounders team praying for July before the calendar even turns to June once again failed to score in front of the hometown faithful.

This time, though, a Saturday skunking by Real Salt Lake proved costly as the visitors managed a second-half goal by Sebastian Sauncedo on one of their few offensive challenges. That was enough to seal a 1-0 loss for a depleted Sounders side desperately waiting for expected July reinforcements once the FIFA World Cup ends and the summer transfer window opens.

For now, the 2-6-2 team has been held scoreless for 216 minutes overall and the last 180 minutes played at CenturyLink Field. A crowd of 39,508 watching this first leg of a home-and-away series being played a weekend apart seemed less aggressive than the throng that booed the Sounders heavily in a scoreless draw played here three weeks ago.

A handful did boo as the final whistle sounded. But not as vociferously as in the prior home match.

Perhaps, they’ve come to expect these AWOL attack showings, especially given how the Sounders entered without the services of injured forward Will Bruin and midfielder Osvaldo Alonso. But regardless of how the fans watching felt about it, the result deprived the Sounders of some badly needed points against an RSL side that struggles on the road.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, trying to jump-start his undermanned team, deployed a new 4-1-4-1 formation. The different look was partly a response to his lack of defensive midfielders, with Alonso again out and Gustav Svensson training with Sweden ahead of next month’s FIFA World Cup.

But Schmetzer also likes the idea of four attacking midfielders to support the depleted striker position, manned once again by Clint Dempsey in Bruin’s absence. Schmetzer deployed Handwalla Bwana at left wing, with the Roldan brothers, Cristian and Alex, in the middle and Magnus Wolff-Eikrem on right wing.

That plan went out the window in the 33rd minute when Bwana injured his right foot and had to leave the game. The team withheld further updates until after Bwana has imaging done on the foot.

The teams combined for only two shots on net in the opening half, both by the Sounders and neither dangerous. RSL entered the match with the second-most goals allowed at 25 and second-worst goal differential at minus-11.

As if playing for a road draw, the visitors didn’t mount much of any effort toward the Sounders goal the opening 60 minutes. But then, in the 61st, Saucedo was allowed to roam a little too freely down the left side in the Sounders’ end and uncorked a blast from about 23 yards out.

The ball curled around the outstretched hand of a lunging Stefan Frei and beat him top shelf to the far post. The crowd was stunned and the Sounders, who at that point hadn’t scored at home in more than 150 minutes of play, knew they were up against it.

They’d already subbed on Lamar Neagle for Jordy Delem moments before the goal in a bid to spice up the attack. It nearly worked in the 64th minute as Neagle tried a header off a set piece only to have the ball land atop the net.

Real Salt Lake nearly took a two-goal lead in the 76th minute when Jefferson Savarino turned defender Waylon Francis inside out and put a shot past Frei that rolled just wide of the open net.

The Sounders pressed forward late and had a few chances on some goalmouth scrambles. But once again, they couldn’t score and have now been blanked seven times in their first 10 matches.