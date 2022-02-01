Single-match tickets are now available for Sounders FC matches. The club announced Tuesday options for the 17 MLS matches and the CONCACAF Champions League game on Feb. 24 at Lumen Field.

The Sounders could play more CCL matches at home if they defeat Honduran side F.C. Motagua in the two-legged opening series.

Lumen Field and the Sounders are continuing the health and safety policies established last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ticket holders must provide proof of vaccination or a negative FDA-approved COVID-19 test result in order to enter the stadium, the club stated in a news release. Face masks are always required throughout the stadium regardless of vaccination status.

Seattle opens the MLS schedule against Nashville SC at 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Lumen Field. Nashville is playing its first season in the Western Conference after advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals last year. The club lost to the Philadelphia Union.

Tickets for Sounders home matches are available for purchase online or via phone by calling 877-657-4625.

Season memberships are also still available. Those interested can call for more details and pricing or email sales@SoundersFC.com. Complete information on all Sounders ticket packages can be found at SoundersFC.com/Tickets.