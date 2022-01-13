After a week of cryptic social media posts and media interviews, the Sounders FC announced they signed midfielder Albert Rusnak (pronounced Roos-nak) on Thursday. The Slovakian international spent the past five seasons starring for Real Salt Lake.

Rusnak, 27, was a highly sought-after free agent once he announced Saturday via his Instagram account that he wasn’t resigning with RSL. A day earlier, Sounders broadcaster Keith Costigan tweeted a handshake emoji with Rusnak and the Sounders’ names flanking the image, igniting rumors the club reached an agreement with the playmaker.

Rusnak totaled 11 goals and 11 assists last season with RSL and has amassed 41 goals and 39 assists over five seasons with the club.

Seattle held physicals Wednesday and once Rusnak was cleared, the deal was finalized. The contract is reportedly through the 2023 season with a team option for 2024.

“I am very pleased to add a player of Albert’s caliber to our roster,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said in a news release. “For years, he has been one of the more difficult players we’ve had to face, so I’m more than happy we get to welcome him to our team as preseason camp begins.”

Rusnak made about $2.3 million as a designated player for Real, according to figures provided by the MLS Players Association, and is also a designated player signing for Seattle. The Sounders had to financially change the status of Brazilian midfielder Joao Paulo, utilizing Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) for the 2022 season. Nicolas Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz join Rusnak as Seattle’s limit of three DPs.

Rusnak’s signing continues an underlining theme within the Sounders organization. He joins administrative leads Garth Lagerwey and Craig Waibel, assistant coach Freddy Juarez, and midfielder Kelyn Rowe, who is in contract negotiations, as those with former ties to RSL.

Waibel signed Rusnak while with Real in 2017 and Juarez was part of the technical staff, including Rusnak’s head coach from 2019 through August 2021.

“Albert is a dynamic playmaker with a proven track record of success, both here and abroad,” Waibel said in a news release.

Rusnak became the face of the Claret-and-Cobalt in five years. He captained the team last season, appearing in all 34 regular season matches. Rusnak missed the playoff opener — a win against the Sounders at Lumen Field — due to a positive COVID-19 test. He returned for the Western Conference finals against the Portland Timbers and played the full 90 minutes in the eventual 2-0 loss.

Rusnak told The Salt Lake Tribune in November he wanted to resign with the club, but “the uncertainty surrounding our ownership situation makes it more difficult.”

RSL has been in limbo since August 2020 when Dell Loy Hanson announced plans to sell his ownership following an investigation into his alleged racist remarks and role in a toxic work environment. Blackstone Group executive David Blitzer, Ryan Smith of Smith Entertainment Group and former NBA player Dwyane Wade were announced earlier this month as the new owners of the RSL organization.

The ownership security wasn’t in time to retain the team’s most reliable player. Rusnak started 134 of his 140 career regular season matches with RSL. Real made three postseason appearances during Rusnak’s tenure.

Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports first reported the news of Rusnak’s next MLS stop in a tweet on Dec. 30. Lagerwey, the Sounders president of soccer and general manager, confirmed the sides were negotiating in an interview during the SuperDraft on Tuesday. On Thursday morning, the Sounders posted a video on Twitter only showing the left side of Rusnak’s torso in the team’s signature Jimi Hendrix kit, the camera panning down Rusnak’s heavily tattooed left arm.

Before the clock struck noon, the official announcement was made.

“We are very excited to welcome such a quality player like Albert to Seattle,” Lagerwey said in a news release. “At 27, he is in the prime of his career and already knows our league very well. We’re confident his addition puts our roster in a very good position to succeed in 2022.”

Seattle opens preseason training camp Friday at Starfire Sports in Tukwila. The club will again be impacted by frequent national team call ups as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 approaches. The Sounders are already opening camp without internationals Jordan Morris (U.S.), Cristian Roldan (U.S.), Nouhou (Cameroon) and Yeimar Gomez Andrade (Colombia).

A proven talent like Rusnak who can play multiple positions can add help the Sounders pull out needed wins as they weave through MLS, CONCACAF Champions League, Leagues Cup and Open Cup matches. The Rave Green’s league opener is Feb. 27 against Nashville SC at Lumen Field. The MLS season will conclude in November to allow time for its players to join their respective national teams for the opening of World Cup pool play on Nov. 21.

The Sounders closed the 2021 slate on a six-match winless skid. The playoff opener against RSL ended in a scoreless draw, the Claret-and-Cobalt advancing 6-5 on penalty kicks.