The Sounders added to their goalkeeping unit by signing Jacob Castro to a one-year deal as a Homegrown Player, the club announced Tuesday.

Castro joined the Sounders Academy as a senior at Spanaway Lake High in 2017. After redshirting his freshman year at the University of Washington in 2019, he made two starts for the Huskies then transferred to San Diego State, where he earned All-Pac-12 honors.

“We are excited to sign Jacob after a standout career in the Pac-12,” Craig Waibel, who was recently promoted to Sounders general manager and chief of soccer, said in a news release. “He has shown great upside since joining the Academy in 2017, which he further developed in his collegiate career. We’re pleased to add yet another talented goalkeeper to an already established core.”

Castro, 22, joins longtime MLS veteran Stefan Frei and backups Stefan Cleveland and Andrew Thomas. The latter primarily played for the Tacoma Defiance. Thomas, 24, made 19 appearances combined the past two seasons before undergoing successful back surgery in September.

Cleveland, 28, made eight appearances with the Sounders this season. Frei, who suffered from a ligament tear in his rib cage the final three matches, was in goal for the Sounders’ two league championships and CONCACAF Champions League title win. He’ll turn 37 in April.

“I’m pleased to add another young, talented player from our Academy to the squad,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said in a news release. “He joins a strong, veteran goalkeeper group, and I’m excited to see him work with (keeper’s coach) Tom Dutra when preseason camp begins.”

Castro became the first SDSU goalkeeper since 2006 to be named All-Pac-12 First Team in 2021. He started all 17 matches and allowed just 16 goals with seven shutouts that season. He was named to the conference second-team this year after recording three shutouts in 16 starts.

The Spanaway native is the Sounders’ 21st Homegrown Player in club history. Nine currently play for the team in Jordan Morris, Obed Vargas, Josh Atencio, Reed Baker-Whiting, Ethan Dobbelaere, Sota Kitahara, Danny Leyva and Dylan Teves.

NOTE: The Sounders are hosting a viewing party Sunday at The Armory at the Seattle Center for FIFA men’s World Cup championship match. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. for the 7 a.m. kickoff on Channel 13. Argentina will play the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Morocco and defending champion France, which airs at 11 a.m. PT on Fox/Telemundo.