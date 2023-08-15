The Sounders signed midfielder Paul Rothrock to a first-team contract, the club announced Tuesday. Rothrock is a former academy player who in January was signed by the Tacoma Defiance, which is the Sounders’ MLS Next Pro team.

Rothrock is signed through 2023 with club options for 2024 and 2025.

The Sounders called up Rothrock three times this season, and he recorded a goal in each of the matches. Rothrock had the game-winner in a road match against Houston in May.

“We are excited to welcome Paul to the first team, a well-deserved reward for his play since coming back to Seattle in January,” Sounders general manager and chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a news release. “He is a good professional on and off the field and has taken advantage of his opportunities this season. We look forward to continuing his development at the MLS level.”

Rothrock, 24, started 15 of his 18 appearances this season for Defiance. He’s netted three goals and a team-leading five assists, which is tied for eighth in MLSNP.

The Sounders (10-8-6) return to MLS play Sunday when they host Atlanta United (9-7-8) at Lumen Field. The Sounders are fourth in Western Conference standings.

College soccer

• Washington State senior forward Margie Detrizio was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 team, the only player from the state to make the team.

Advertising

• Seattle Pacific was picked fourth in the preseason men’s soccer coaches poll. Simon Fraser and Western Washington tied for first.

Minors

• The Tacoma Rainiers broke out the bats to open a series in Sacramento to beat the River Cats 18-8. Cooper Hummel was 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBI, and Robbie Tenerowicz was 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBI for Tacoma.

• Junior Frano was 4 for 5 as the Everett AquaSox opened a series with visiting Hillsboro by beating the Hops 11-4.