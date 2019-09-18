With clear skies and boost from a solid win Sunday, the Sounders FC couldn’t find a way to defeat FC Dallas.

The Sounders settled for scoreless draw before an announced crowd of 37,722 at CenturyLink Field on Wednesday night.

The Sounders seemed amped for the match after Sunday’s 4-2 home win against the New York Red Bulls. But only when winger Victor Rodriguez was substituted into the match in the 65th minute and forward Jordan Morris entered in the 74th was the team able to create their most exciting moments of the match.

Rodriguez, who made his second consecutive appearance after missing 10 matches with a hamstring injury, took a whack at the goal in the 66th minute and had another shot collected by goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez. Morris, who has scored five goals in the team’s past 10 games, skimmed the outside of the net with a shot in the box on his first touch of the ball in the 75th minute.

Morris closed the attempts to break the deadlock with a setup on a free kick in stoppage time that Rodriguez couldn’t control.

Gonzalez upset the crowd by slowing down the game in the waning 20 minutes. The first apparent stall was Gonzalez getting medical treatment for a cut above his eye. He twice slowly lined up up for a goal kicks to a chorus of boos.

The Sounders (14-9-8) had to play with a man down when defender Xavier Arreaga was shown his second yellow card of the match in the 86th minute for a tactical foul against forward Michael Barrios.

Dallas (12-11-8) missed the ensuing free kick.

The teams had five shots each in the opening half Wednesday. The Sounders edged Dallas in possession of the ball, midfielder Joevin Jones starting Seattle’s near-chances at scoring in the fifth minute by sending in a good cross that teammates couldn’t corral. Teammate Raul Ruidiaz had two opportunities later in the half that were snuffed out by Dallas.

Dallas disrupted the chances with good positioning. Offensively, forward Dominique Badji and defender Bressan saw their on-target attempts denied by Sounders keeper Stefan Frei. He finished with three saves in the match.

Dallas, a younger squad, was aggressive in trying to secure a win to keep its playoff hopes alive in the Western Conference. They sit outside the bracket in the eighth spot. Seattle retained its narrow second-place standing in the West despite the draw.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer made two starting lineup changes following Sunday’s win against New York. He swapped Morris and left back Brad Smith, putting Jones on the left wing with Nouhou replacing Smith.

The Sounders are off Thursday and travel Friday for a match against D.C. United on Sunday.