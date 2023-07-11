Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said, “there might be a little less stress in the room,” when it comes to talk about roster needs during the MLS transfer window that opened last week. Reserves have performed well through injuries and call ups to give the team an opportunity for their first three-game win streak since a stint in March-April.

Seattle travels to play San Jose at PayPal Park on Wednesday. The Sounders were upbeat at training following a 3-2 comeback win in Vancouver on Saturday. The club dismissed Houston 1-0 at home earlier this month.

The Sounders remain short-handed. First-choice starters in U.S. internationals Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan were called up for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and keeper Stefan Frei is out due to concussion protocol.

San Jose is also without its U.S. internationals in midfielder Jackson Yueill and forward Cade Cowell and keeper Daniel (one-game suspension). The Quakes are riding a five-match winless streak.

The details:

Sounders (10-7-5) vs. Quakes (7-7-8)

Time/place: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

TV: Apple TV

Radio: KJR-AM (950) and in Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM

Series history: Seattle leads the all-time series 34-25-15 since 1974.

The story lines:

For the Cup

Wednesday’s match will decide the Heritage Cup winner. The trophy was founded by San Jose supporters in 2009 when the Sounders joined MLS. Seattle was the second former North American Soccer League (NASL) team to join the top-flight league and retain their history. San Jose was the first as an MLS charter club in 1996, returning to their “Quakes” moniker in 1999. The Sounders are 15-13-9 against San Jose since 2009 but the Quakes won the last meeting 1-0 at Lumen Field in May.

Advertising

On repeat

The Sounders haven’t completely moved on from the Cascadia rivalry win in Vancouver. Players watched replays of the three goals — especially defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade’s game-winner in second half stoppage time — on the ride home.

“The way he scored with his left foot, last minute and the three points were important for us,” Sounders forward Fredy Montero said in explaining the outburst of joy the entire team had in celebrating with Yeimar. “The last game we played there, we didn’t perform really well, so this was revenge. I’m happy about everything that went well. We’ve got to keep the momentum going.”

All-Star snub

Sounders winger Leo Chu was named the league’s player of the week, Schmetzer earning the coach honor. Chu’s continued ascension makes his being left off the MLS All-Star roster along with Frei confusing. After Saturday’s brace, Chu has three goals and eight assists. Frei leads MLS with 11 clean sheets.

Quakes forward Cristian Espinoza will be at the July 19 showcase. The Argentine has 10 goals this season and has scored in his past two matches.

“We had a couple of players that certainly deserved consideration,” said Schmetzer, whose team will be represented by Morris, who has nine goals this season. “I don’t mind that some of our guys are going to take a little break, though. All-Star week can be hectic, and we’ve got games sandwiched in there. From that sense, it’s OK.”