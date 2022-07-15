After a 3-0 drubbing at home July 9 against the Portland Timbers, Sounders FC dropped a second straight game against Nashville SC.

Saturday’s tilt at Chicago Fire FC represents a chance to stop the slide. The mood in the room? “Determined,” according to Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer.

“I think we’ve given up a couple of points because of some uncharacteristic individual decisions,” Schmetzer said.

Most recently, Nico Lodeiro had his pocket picked. The thief, Nashville SC’s Randall Leal, quickly sent it most of the way in the other direction and teammate Hany Mukhtar fired inside the near post. The Sounders never got it back Wednesday at GEODIS Park.

After the 1-0 loss, Schmetzer dubbed the goal “preventable.” There’s a special kind of sting to those decisions.

That was supposed to be a bounce-back effort after Portland shut down a party in Seattle. The Sounders unveiled a CONCACAF Champions League banner in the pregame.

The mental lapses have been costly, but less concerning than if the team was out of sync. If it weren’t for a strong foundation — plus injuries, changing lineups and some other elements — maybe Schmetzer would express more concern.

“I think Nashville was disappointing [in] that we lost 1-0, because the goal we gave up was certainly not indicative of who we are,” the coach said. “But overall if you watch the game, we had a ton of good chances.

“I just said we’ve got to cut down on the individual mistakes. If your team isn’t doing well and it’s because this guy made an error somewhere, and then this guy made an error, and somebody else … you have to live with that, because nobody’s perfect.”

While individual mistakes have put the team in something of a funk, individual successes won’t be enough to get the Sounders (8-9-2, 26 points, 8th West), out of it.

“Told them before Nashville game, before Portland as well — one guy can’t pull us out of a slump. One guy can’t win a game for us,” Schmetzer said. “They have to rely on each other. They have to trust each other. You always have to start with yourself first, make sure you’re playing well. Then you can start holding your teammates accountable.”

With an old friend in Ezra Hendrickson at head coach, Chicago (5-10-5, 20 points, 12th East), has had its own struggles and thus far the third-fewest goals in MLS this season. Hendrickson was an assistant coach in Seattle from 2009-14, then coach of Seattle FC 2.

Chicago is coming off a 2-0 win against Toronto.

“Overall, they have a good team. It’s just the consistency of them playing well — that’s what Ezra has to figure out,” Schmetzer said. “I hope they give Ezra a good shot at it, because he’s a great coach and he’s got a real good eye for talent. I wish him the best.”

Leyva the opportunist

Danny Leyva has had a good stretch. He drew praise in a starting role in the Sounders’ last victory, 2-0 July 2 at Toronto FC. At Nashville, Leyva entered as a substitute and minutes later unleashed a shot from 30 yards out that barely missed the far post.

While acknowledging that Leyva and his propensity for connecting the dots have been set up for success lately, Schmetzer gave him props for taking advantage.

“His name is certainly going to be written somewhere on the lineup sheet, but it’s going to be written down, because he deserves to get a chance,” Schmetzer said.

It happens

Jackson Ragen is expected to slide back in after receiving a red card in the Portland game. Ragen was later fined an undisclosed amount for “failure to leave the field in a timely manner.”

“I’m not going to punish the kid. It was a learning experience, I talked to him about it,” Schmetzer said. “He’s fine. He’ll shrug it off. He’ll be good.”