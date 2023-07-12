A two-goal deficit isn’t that difficult to overcome. But after a wonder-strike like the one San Jose defender Miguel Trauco drilled into the back of the net Wednesday?

No chance.

Trauco’s stunning full volley from outside the box off a corner kick in the 64th minute had the appearance of a knockout punch. As replays quickly circulated on social media, the Sounders faded and accepted the inevitable 2-0 loss at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif.

“It’s a fantastic shot,” Sounders keeper Stefan Cleveland admitted. “It’s difficult for us, but we kept the pressure on them. Alex (Roldan) had a good chance near the end. Our energy needed to stay high. When they scored, there was still 25 to 30 minutes left, plenty of time for us to get a goal.”

The Sounders (10-8-5) had a three-match unbeaten streak snapped and were swept by San Jose this season. The Quakes also win the Heritage Cup, a series between the first two former North American Soccer League teams to join MLS.

But a different streak is emerging: Seattle has conceded four goals off set pieces in its past two matches. The club managed to comeback and win 3-2 against Vancouver last week.

“The difference between this game and Vancouver was … that we did try to do too much,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “The corner kick was a tremendous goal. It will be, for sure, a goal of the week candidate. But we need to do better, and we need to be switched on. We just need to be better (in defending set pieces) because it’s an important piece of the puzzle.”

Schmetzer made three substitutions after Trauco’s goal, but not even striker Raul Ruidiaz subbing on in the 66th minute made a difference in the attacking movements.

San Jose (8-7-8) took the early lead off a penalty kick in the 19th minute. Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade tangled forward Jeremy Ebobisse in the box, an obvious foul to call.

Quakes midfielder Cristian Espinoza nailed the ensuing penalty kick against Cleveland, who lunged the correct way but couldn’t deflect the shot. Espinoza has scored in his past three matches.

There was a scary moment in the 25th minute. Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas was accidentally stepped on by Paul Marie. The latter fouled Vargas and partially landed on his left arm while trying to jump over Vargas.

Vargas was treated and remained in the match.

The Sounders had 61% possession in the opening half but managed only two shots on goal. They didn’t have any in the second half.

“We were just lacking that final action,” Roldan said. “Our link-up play from back to front was good. We were just lacking that front piece.”

There were two lineup changes for the midweek match: Cody Baker received the start for Roldan at right back and up top, forward Heber replaced Ruidiaz. The latter is on a minutes restriction to help prevent hamstring injuries, while Roldan played six matches in a span of four weeks due to friendlies and CONCACAF Gold Cup competitions with his El Salvador national team.

Roldan played the full 90 in four of the international matches, and 89 minutes in last week’s win against the Vancouver Whitecaps. He subbed on at halftime Wednesday.

Seattle returns to host FC Dallas at Lumen Field on Saturday.

There’s a possibility the Sounders could return first-choice forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan to the rotation.

The U.S. internationals were part of the lineup that lost 5-4 on penalty kicks to Panama in the Gold Cup semifinals Wednesday.

Morris had the assist on the equalizer to help send the match to a penalty shootout knotted at 1-1. He made his penalty, but Roldan didn’t, and U.S. keeper Matt Turner missed the save on Panama’s match-winning penalty.

“It was an emotional night, the ending of the game certainly takes a toll,” Schmetzer said of whether either international would be mentally ready to play Saturday. “Our team has done OK. (Wednesday’s) performance wasn’t good, but the guys that have been here certainly deserve a shot at playing. It’ll be something we discuss. It’ll be a talking point when I get a hold of Jordan and Cristian (on Thursday) and see how they’re feeling both mentally and physically.”

