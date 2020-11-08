Nearly every emotion felt during 2020 was expressed during the Sounders FC match against San Jose on Sunday.

The final was joy for Seattle as the club used crafty second-half goals to defeat the Quakes 4-1 at CenturyLink Field. The Rave Green close Major League Soccer’s regular-season as the No. 2 seed headed into the postseason after Sporting Kansas City defeated Real Salt Lake in a snowstorm in Utah to win the Western Conference top spot.

Seattle will play Los Angeles FC in the opening round at CenturyLink.

“We need to ride this wave,” Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan said during a video conference call with media. “I felt we could’ve been cleaner with giving up so many fouls because LAFC is a dangerous team on set pieces. …So, ride that wave in the sense that we had some opportunities and we put them away (but) we have to be clinical in front of goal in the playoffs. You don’t get those opportunities very often, so you have to take advantage of that.”

Nico Lodeiro opened the scoring for the Sounders on Sunday off a free kick in the 52nd minute. Lodeiro sent the ball in but teammates Roldan and Jordan Morris couldn’t collect the service to convert a shot at goal.

No worries. Lodiero chased after his own assist and beamed a left-footed shot past San Jose keeper James Marcinkowski.

Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz followed up with a powerful shot just outside the penalty box in the 54th minute. He received the assist from Roldan, making the score Ruidiaz’s 12th of the season.

After a San Jose score in the 57th minute, Lodeiro set up Morris for a goal in the 74th minute. It was Lodeiro’s 10th assist of the season and Morris’ 10th goal this year.

San Jose (8-9-6) had an own goal in the 80th minute to close out the scoring.

Seattle (11-5-6) entered the 2019 postseason as the No. 2 seed, defeating Los Angeles FC in California for the Western Conference championship and hosting the MLS Cup.

Sunday was the fourth meeting between San Jose and Seattle. The Sounders defeated San Jose 7-1 at home in September. The other matchups – one during the MLS is Back tournament in July – were goalless draws.

The postseason begins Nov. 20 due to a FIFA international break. Ruidiaz (Peru) and center back Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador) were called up to play for their national team this upcoming week.

Arreaga will have to quarantine for nine days upon return next week, which means he’ll miss the opener. Ruidiaz, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 11, won’t have to quarantine because he’s a “recovered person.”

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer made a few starting lineup changes and didn’t have left back Brad Smith available for selection as hoped due to an adductor strain. Midfielder Gustav Svensson was out with a bruised right hip and center back Shane O’Neill is under concussion protocol.

The Sounders still fielded a lineup familiar with their roles and each other. Arreaga played alongside Yeimar Gomez Andrade with Nouhou and Kelvin Leerdam flanking, Leerdam not playing against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday.