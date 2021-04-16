The Sounders FC season opener Friday night had the appearance of being the first to test-run a roller-coaster ride. There were scares and thrills and thankfulness to leave Lumen Field without any harm.

Goals from Joao Paulo, Fredy Montero and a brace from Raul Ruidiaz ensured a positive exit into the balmy, spring night for Seattle with a 4-0 win against Minnesota. It was the MLS opener for both teams, Seattle improving to 7-0-1 all-time against Minnesota.

The Rave Green unveiled a new formation for the first time since coach Brian Schmetzer took the position in 2016. The two-forward lineup depends on strong play up top but also the fullbacks being able to cover a lot of space in both trying to score from the wings and defend.

Minnesota capitalized early on Seattle not recovering quickly in stopping the counterattack. But of the Loons’ seven shots on goal, just one was on target. The others were tense moments for Seattle.

The Sounders had three shots on target in the opening half. Ruidiaz’s penalty kick in the 29th minute was saved by Minnesota keeper Dayne St. Clair and two other shots by the Sounders forward were saved.

The reset at halftime worked for the Sounders. Joao Paulo put the club on the board with deep, dead-on shot in the 49th minute. Ruidiaz and forward Will Bruin showed their chemistry later, connecting in the box for Ruidiaz’s first goal in the 70th minute.

Ruidiaz, who was about three weeks late to training camp due to complications securing a U.S. green card, added another score in the 73rd minute off an assist from Cristian Roldan.

Schmetzer substituted Fredy Montero into the match for Bruin in the 71st minute. Montero is a club original who spent the past two seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC. He took a feed from Alex Roldan to score in the 86th minute, surpassing Clint Dempsey for all-time MLS regular-season goals for the Sounders. Montero was already the club’s all-time leader in scores across all competitions.

Seattle played without forward Jordan Morris (knee) and midfielder Nico Lodeiro (injury).

Minnesota’s last trip to Lumen Field was a thrill ride, too. The Sounders left exhilarated with a 3-2 comeback win for the Western Conference championship. The Sounders scored all of their goals in the final 20 minutes.

Seattle took the field to a smattering of applause and cheers. The people dotted around the lower bowl of Lumen Field were the first to attend an MLS match since March 7, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Jay Inslee and health officials approved the Sounders to host fans last month. The club began the return by selling 7,000 tickets to each of the opening five home matches. Seats were zipped tied to keep social distance and most transactions — from tickets to purchases — were touch-free.

Approximately 33,080 fans attended the March 7 game. The Sounders finished in a 1-1 draw against the Columbus Crew SC. MLS shut down March 12.

Many were ready for the Sounders to unveil a new formation. Who were plugged into the positions for the Sounders’ season debut starting XI was unexpected. Josh Atencio, a 19-year-old midfielder from Bellevue, received a nod. He totaled 11 minutes in five matches as a substitute last season.

Schmetzer also started Shane O’Neill over Yeimar Gomez Andrade at center back. Yeimar was signed in February 2020 and was a mainstay starter in the back, including the playoff run to the MLS Cup final.

NOTE: The Sounders joined the Loons in wearing black armbands and taking a starters’ photo together. The clubs posted statements to their Twitter accounts explaining the players’ decision. The Sounders’ read, in part “to honor and acknowledge the death of Daunte Wright and those who have lost their lives to racial injustice.” Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot by a white Minnesota police officer Sunday.