An unusual sight greeted Sounders fans ahead of their team’s fourth victory in five tries as somebody other than Raul Ruidiaz trotted out to the striker’s position.

Having a career 60-goal scorer like Will Bruin as a backup forward is something few teams would complain about, though it remained to be seen whether the Rave Green could maintain its lightning fast start to games minus ailing designated finisher Ruidiaz. As it turned out, the start of what became a 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night wasn’t nearly as concerning for the home side as its inability to finish things off.

But ultimately, an 18th-minute goal by Nicolas Lodeiro stood up – barely — the rest of the way in front of 37,722 spectators at CenturyLink Field. The victory extended the team’s franchise record unbeaten streak to five games to start the season, though it was the second consecutive match the 4-0-1 side failed to score multiple goals.

Still, it wasn’t from a lack of trying.

The Sounders had chances throughout the second half to put the game away, the closest being a Jordan Morris near-miss in the 60th minute when he ripped a shot over top of the net on a great feed by Cristian Roldan.

That lack of a second goal nearly cost the Sounders in the 73rd minute when midfielder Jefferson Savarino sneaked in behind the defenders on the right side and rattled a shot off the near post.

Bruin had substituted off for Harry Shipp just moments before the Savarino chance. The game was the first since last July that Bruin had started as the lone striker in Ruidiaz’s place.

Advertising

Ruidiaz had suffered a heel contusion in the team’s scoreless draw at Vancouver last weekend and his status for this match had been questionable all week. But his absence initially wasn’t felt too badly as, for the fourth time in five matches, the Sounders scored their first goal before the 26th-minute mark. They’d been all over Real Salt Lake to that point, outhustling their opponent to nearly every loose ball.

The opening goal was a textbook example of that, with Roldan chasing after a ball along the vacated right side of the field and getting off a nice cross. The ball sailed over everybody and to Lodeiro positioned on the left side of the box.

Lodeiro one-timed his shot as he was falling backward and tucked the ball just inside the near post. The goal was a just reward for a Sounders team that knocked on the door a couple of times, with Morris, Bruin and Victor Rodriguez all failing to connect on early chances in close.

Rodriguez in particular was tackled hard deep inside the box but no penalty was called. RSL continued its mugging of an openly frustrated Rodriguez throughout the first half in its bid to slow the Rave Green down.

But the Sounders nearly went up by two in the 37th minute as Lodeiro made a solid cross from the left side that a sprinting Morris ran down before firing a shot just wide.

As much as the Sounders dominated a fair bit of the opening frame – enjoying 63 percent possession – their lack of further scoring left some room for their opponents. RSL is a sneaky type of team that can strike from out of nowhere and nearly did at the end of the half when Sam Johnson found himself alone in front of Stefan Frei and blasted a shot off the goalkeeper’s face.

Advertising

But the play was ruled just offside. It was one of three such close calls that went the Sounders’ way in the half as Johnson and company kept pressing far up the field looking to capitalize on quick turnovers.