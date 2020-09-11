Major League Soccer on Thursday announced the 2020 schedule and national broadcast details through September. For the red-hot Sounders, fresh off a record-setting victory, that includes three matches against Los Angeles FC, Portland and the LA Galaxy to close out the month.

Seattle’s next match comes at home on Sept. 18 against LAFC, setting up the third meeting in as many months against the reigning West Conference champs. Seattle defeated LAFC 3-1 in their return to regular-season action on Aug. 30. The match will be played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sounders will then hit the road for matches against the Timbers on Sept. 23 and the Galaxy on Sept. 27. All three matches will be broadcast on JOEtv and streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The Sept. 18 and Sept. 23 will be aired on KJR 950 AM, with the Sept. 27 match set to air on 1090 KJR AM.

Additional 2020 MLS regular season matches will be announced pending further developments regarding travel protocols.