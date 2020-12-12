As gold confetti shot into the night sky and a celebration roared around him, Stefan Frei began an internal reality check.

“The saving grace is we didn’t deserve it,” said the Sounders keeper in a somber moment Saturday night.

Frei, making his fourth MLS Cup appearance in the past five seasons with Seattle, spent more time digging balls out of the back of the net than watching his gifted teammates cause trouble for an opposing goalkeeper. In an unfortunate twist, that meant losing the league championship.

The Columbus Crew rattled the Sounders early and danced into the night with a 3-0 win at MAPFRE Stadium. It was the home side’s third straight postseason shutout.

But it wasn’t their defense that was on display. The Crew pressed the Sounders early to build a 2-0 lead at halftime and continued until the Cup was won, the club’s first since 2008.

“It was a daring first half on their end and it paid off,” Frei said. “We just weren’t, for some reason, ready for that. I don’t have the answer for it. I wish after we dodged a couple of bullets early on, we would’ve woken up a little bit and would’ve been able to find our way into the game. We didn’t and we got punished.”

With key first-choice starters in midfielder Darlington Nagbe and winger Pedro Santos, who both announced Friday they had tested positive for COVID-19, the Sounders knew the Crew would have a different look than what they studied on film.

Seattle wanted to simply focus on imposing their style on Columbus, anticipating the Crew would lean on their defensive strengths. Instead the Crew created five set pieces in the opening 20 minutes.

The Sounders defense was disheveled. Columbus’ opening score was a beautiful, left-footed finish on the run and in the air for midfielder Lucas Zelarayan in the 25th minute. Teammate Harrison Afful had the long pass from the right side of the field to the left corner of the six-yard box to set up the play.

For the second goal, Zelarayan used a quick fake move to set up midfielder Derrick Etienne Jr. for the second goal. The latter was able to get his strike off before Sounders fullback Alex Roldan could recover and defend the score in the 31st minute.

“They did a really good job of their center-mid pressing up against myself and Joao (Paulo),” Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan said. “They made it really difficult to turn, we needed to do a better job of being more composed. …I was trying to calm it down. I went in deep for the ball and we weren’t able to do so. They certainly brought it.”

Columbus attacked early and often, outshooting the Sounders 8-2 in the opening half.

Seattle displayed more of its potent offense after the break. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer also made substitutions to put fullback Brad Smith and midfielder Gustav Svensson in the match, both of which helped establish the attack.

It didn’t matter, as Crew keeper Eloy Room and his backline were there for blocks and clearances. Room had two saves overall.

The Sounders, the defending champions, made their fourth MLS Cup appearance in their past five seasons.

Crew coach Caleb Porter slotted 19-year-old Aidan Morris in for Nagbe, a 10-year MLS veteran. The championship match was the homegrown signee’s third start of his rookie season, the last in October, and first appearance in the postseason.

But Morris was comfortable, getting credited for the secondary assist for the play that led to Zelarayan’s opening score.

Columbus provided a historic setting for the championship played amid the coronavirus pandemic. A socially distanced crowd of more than 1,500 due to COVID-related restrictions attended.

The Sounders won the 2019 title before a Washington state record 69,274 fans at Lumen Field.