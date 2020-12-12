Changes were expected.

But the Columbus Crew SC pulled off a complete makeover to put the Sounders FC away early in winning the club’s first MLS Cup since 2008. Midfielder Lucas Zelarayan’s brace in the 82nd minute capped a 3-0 victory Saturday at MAPFRE Stadium.

Major League Soccer’s close to a 25th season was also the end of an era at the historic facility, which opened in 1999 as the league’s first soccer-specific design and played host to three MLS Cup finals.

With key first-choice starters in midfielder Darlington Nagbe and winger Pedro Santos, who both announced Friday they tested positive for COVID-19, the Sounders knew the Crew would have a different look than what they studied on game-film.

Seattle wanted to simply focus on imposing their style on Columbus, anticipating the Crew would lean on their defensive strengths. Instead, the Crew dominated in attacking early, creating five set pieces in the opening 20 minutes.

The Sounders’ defense was disheveled. Columbus’ opening score was a beautiful, left-footed finish on the run and in the air for Zelarayan in the 25th minute. Teammate Harrison Afful had the long pass from the right side of the field to the left corner of the six-yard box to set up the play.

For the second goal, Zelarayan used a quick fake move to set up midfielder Derrick Etienne Jr. for the second goal. The latter was able to get his strike off before Sounders fullback Alex Roldan could recover and defend the score in the 31st minute.

Saturday’s result marked Columbus’ third straight shutout in the playoffs, but more so because they spent time peppering Sounders keeper Stefan Frei with shots. The Sounders were outshot 8-2 in the opening half.

Seattle displayed more of its potent offense after the break. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer also made substitutions to put fullback Brad Smith and midfielder Gustav Svensson in the match, both of which helped establish the attack.

It didn’t matter as Crew keeper Eloy Room and his backline were there for blocks and clearances. Room had two saves overall.

The Sounders, the defending champions, made their fourth MLS Cup appearance in their past five seasons.

Crew coach Caleb Porter slotted 19-year-old Aidan Morris in for Nagbe, a 10-year MLS veteran. The championship match was the homegrown signee’s third start of his rookie season, the last in October, and first appearance in the postseason.

But Morris was comfortable, getting credited for the secondary assist for the play that led to Zelarayan’s opening score.

Columbus provided a historic setting for the championship played amid the coronavirus pandemic. A socially distanced crowd of more than 1,500 due to COVID-related restrictions attended.

The Sounders won the 2019 title before a Washington state record 69,274 fans at Lumen Field.