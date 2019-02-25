The Sounders' alternate uniforms are said to be inspired by the sunset during a 2014 match vs. Portland.

Out with the old, in with the new. The Sounders on Monday night revealed their secondary jerseys — they’re black and pink — that will replace their retro-inspired “heritage” alternates this season.

The new uniforms, nicknamed “nightfall” by the team, are said to be inspired by the pink sunset over CenturyLink Field on July 13, 2014, when the Sounders defeated the rival Portland Timbers, 2-0. The black and pink kit will serve as the Sounders’ road uniform, though it also will be worn during select home games.

The bold uniforms are the Sounders’ second new apparel announcement this offseason. They (and the now-Tacoma-based Reign) revealed new jersey sponsor Zulily on Jan. 17.

The Sounders wrapped up their preseason slate with a 2-2 draw last Saturday against San Jose and will kick off their regular season this Saturday at home against Cincinnati.

Full schedule:

Date — Opponent — Time (National TV, if applicable)

Saturday, March 2 — vs. FC Cincinnati — 7 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, March 9 — vs. Colorado Rapids — 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 — at Chicago Fire — 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 — at Vancouver Whitecaps FC — 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 — vs. Real Salt Lake — 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10 — at Colorado Rapids — 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 — vs. Toronto FC — 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 21 — at Los Angeles FC — 4 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, April 24 — vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28 — vs. Los Angeles FC — 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, May 4 — at Minnesota United FC — 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 11 — vs. Houston Dynamo — 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15 — vs. Orlando City SC — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18 — at Philadelphia Union — 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 26 — at Sporting Kansas City — 3 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, June 1 — at FC Dallas — 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5 — at Montreal Impact — 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 — vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC — 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3 — at New York City FC — 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 6 — at Columbus Crew SC — 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 14 — vs. Atlanta United FC — 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, July 21 — vs. Portland Timbers — 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, July 27 — at Houston Dynamo — 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4 — vs. Sporting Kansas City — 7 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Aug. 10 — vs. New England Revolution — 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14 — at Real Salt Lake — 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17 — at LA Galaxy — 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Friday, Aug. 23 — at Portland Timbers — 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Sept. 1 — vs. LA Galaxy — 3 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, Sept. 15 — vs. New York Red Bulls — 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Sept. 18 — vs. FC Dallas — 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22 — at D.C. United — 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 — at San Jose Earthquakes — 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6 — vs. Minnesota United FC — 1 p.m.