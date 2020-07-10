The Sounders FC resumed their Major League Soccer season Friday night after a near four-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sounders played the San Jose Earthquakes in a Group B opener for the MLS is Back Tournament held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which is southwest of Orlando, Florida. The Quakes, despite not being able to train until June 24 because of government restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19, was the sprier team, but the match ended in a scoreless draw.

Sounders keeper Stefan Frei and the team’s revamped back line were the reason San Jose couldn’t poke one of its eight on-target shots past the goal line. Frei had eight saves to guard against the Quakes having 62.4 percent possession of the ball.

MLS teams played two matches each before shutting down March 12. The Sounders’ last outing was a 1-1 draw against the Columbus Crew SC on March 7 at CenturyLink Field. The three group matches played in the tournament count toward the regular season, should the league return to a traditional schedule this fall.

The Sounders, who won the 2019 MLS Cup, returned to voluntary, individual training on May 18 and full-team training on June 12.

Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo was unavailable for selection because of a right quad strain and forward Will Bruin was out with a right knee injury suffered prior to traveling to Florida. The absences limited the club offensively, especially Paulo, who was signed as a Designated Player in January and scored two goals during CONCACAF Champions League play in February.

Advertising

Beginning with Wednesday’s league-wide demonstration coordinated by the Black Players for Change, a newly formed group of more than 170 of MLS’s Black athletes, prior to the tournament opener between Inter Miami FC and Orlando City SC, clubs have been recognizing the Black Lives Matter movement in distinct ways.

The Sounders commissioned Seattle-based artist Teddy “Stat” Phillips, a Black man, to design a colorful captain’s armband with the acronym “BLM” for Black Lives Matter. Lodeiro had the honor while teammates wore black armbands stating “stand with BLM.”

MLS jerseys also feature white strips below the numbers on the back where players can write personal messages. Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan wrote “Manuel Ellis BLM” to honor the 33-year-old Black man who was killed by Tacoma police in March.