The Sounders FC are set to replace a local with a local for the club’s open sporting director position.

Multiple reports Tuesday indicated that Craig Waibel will take over the open position vacated by Chris Henderson, who left in January for a similar position with Inter Miami CF. The news was first reported by Fansided’s MLS Multiplex. The Sounders have not commented on the reports, but are expected to make an announcement this week.

Waibel, a former University of Washington and USL Sounders player, would replace Chris Henderson, who left in January for a similar position with Inter Miami CF. Henderson, a Cascade High alum, was hired by the Sounders in 2008 and led the club to four U.S. Open Cups, four Cascadia Cups, two MLS Cups and one Supporters’ Shield.

A four-time MLS Cup champion, Waibel’s most recent position in the league was as general manager of Real Salt Lake. He left the team in September 2019 after a lawsuit involving former head coach Mike Petke stated Waibel was critical of then-owner Dell Loy Hansen. The latter recently sold the team after allegations of making racist remarks.

Waibel worked alongside Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey at RSL and ultimately replaced him in 2015, likely making Waibel a more intriguing hire.

The Sounders roster has gaps on the wings that coach Brian Schmetzer intimated would be filled by lineup changes. The club’s salary cap is tight but Waibel could begin to make a mark by finding options for the absence of winger Jordan Morris and depth at right fullback.

Advertising

The Rave Green hosted the Portland Timbers in a closed-door scrimmage at Starfire Sports in Tukwila on Wednesday. In the opening match, Schmetzer used a new two-forward lineup where he started Fredy Montero and Will Bruin up top.

Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, the club’s leading scorer the past three seasons, has not reported to training camp due to issues securing his U.S. Green Card. The club is hopeful he arrives this week.

Seattle, which lost in the MLS Cup final to the Columbus Crew SC last year, opens its 2021 MLS season April 16 at Lumen Field.