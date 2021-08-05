A Brazilian talent is headed to Seattle, just not the one expected for MLS’s secondary transfer window.

The Sounders FC announced Thursday that it acquired 21-year-old Leo Chu, from the Brazilian side Gremio. The attacker signed a four-year contract with an additional club option year for a reported $2.5 million.

Leo Chu will occupy an international roster position and a U-22 initiative slot. He is being formally added to Seattle’s roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa, according to the Sounders.

Seattle was previously linked to signing Brazilian attacker Wesley. The 22-year-old winger for Palmeiras bagged eight goals and recorded eight assists this year.

The Sounders also signed veteran Nicolas Benezet from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) as the league’s summer window came to a close. As part of the agreement, Colorado can acquire an additional $50,000 in GAM should certain conditions be met, according to a club news release.

The Frenchman’s contract is guaranteed through the 2021 season, with a club option for 2022. Colorado is retaining a portion of his salary budget charge, and he will occupy an international roster position.

Benezet, 30, has appeared in 31 matches in three MLS seasons since leaving France in 2019. He’s tallied two goals, one during Toronto FC’s 2019 postseason run, and four assists. The latter all with the Rapids during regular-season play.

At the Sounders’ lowest point of player availability mid-July, Garth Lagerwey, the club’s general manager and president of soccer, said in multiple interviews that the biggest summer signings could be the return of key injured players.

Wednesday’s draw against FC Dallas at Lumen Field had that feel. Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, who sprained his knee in a May match and suffered complications from a blood clot afterward, was part of the keeper’s union during pregame warm-ups. And midfielder Nico Lodeiro substituted into the match in the 87th minute.

Lodeiro, a Designated Player, previously played 24 minutes as a sub in May. He entered the season injured and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in May.

Wednesday’s three minutes plus stoppage time didn’t show enough to truly evaluate Lodeiro, but the significance wasn’t lost on the 31,628 in attendance, many giving the Uruguayan a standing ovation. Cristian Roldan, who was the main player wearing the captain’s armband in Lodeiro’s absence (midfielder Joao Paulo has also filled in), immediately tossed the band to Lodeiro as he ran into position to defend a play.

“I know he probably didn’t want it,” Roldan said and replay video showed a slight confusion from Lodeiro as he caught the band. “That’s just Nico. But it’s custom to give the armband (back). He brings leadership to the team, so I’m happy to see him back.”

Defender Nouhou (adductor) and forward Jordan Morris (ACL) are the only remaining players who could possibly return this season. Defender Jordy Delem is out for the year with a torn ACL.

Nouhou’s injury has been confounding because, according to Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, a variety of treatments haven’t worked. The Cameroonian had such an impressive start to the 2021 season at left center back that he was voted into his first MLS All-Star game.

While the pool of available Sounders players is getting deeper and the younger talent is exceeding expectations, it’s doubtful the returns and new acquisitions will be able to contribute much during one of the most competitive stretches of the Sounders’ schedule.

Seattle (9-3-6) hosts Liga MX powerhouse Tigres UANL in the quarterfinal round of the Leagues Cup on Tuesday at Lumen Field. The Sounders then have a three-match, seven-day road trip beginning with a Cascadia derby at the Portland Timbers’ Providence Park on Aug. 15. The other two matches are at FC Dallas (Aug. 18) and a MLS Cup rematch Aug. 21 at the Columbus Crew’s new stadium.

Five players — Raul Ruidiaz, Joao Paulo, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Cristian and his brother Alex Roldan — are expected to participate in the MLS All-Star game on Aug. 25. The stretch ends with a derby doubleheader against Portland at Lumen Field on Aug. 29. OL Reign will host the Portland Thorns FC in the undercard at the facility.

This story will be updated.