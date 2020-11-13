A member of the Sounders’ technical staff has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced Friday. All players and other members of the coaching staff were re-tested multiple times and results were negative, according to the club.

This is the third reported COVID-19 case associated with the Sounders. An unnamed player tested positive in May and forward Raul Ruidiaz received a positive test in October while with his Peru national team.

Ruidiaz was asymptomatic and isolated in Peru for 10 days, receiving multiple negative tests before rejoining the Sounders for their win against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, which was played in Portland. Ruidiaz scored a goal in the match.

After the staff member tested positive Thursday, they immediately self-isolated and were placed under the stipulated medical protocol, the Sounders reported. The club initiated contact tracing procedures and shuttered the indoor portions of their training facility at Starfire Sports in Tukwila.

The club will train Friday, keeping all activity outdoors and complying with Major League Soccer’s medical procedures. The players and staff will now be tested daily. Before the positive test, the entire delegation was tested multiple times a week, were to wear masks when not training — coaches were to wear them on the sideline — had temperature checks and stay home if ill. Center back Roman Torres was the latest to have a non-COVID related illness, according to Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer.

The Sounders do not play again until their opening-round playoff match against Los Angeles FC at CenturyLink Field on Nov. 24.