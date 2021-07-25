Disjointed defending and errant passes are what you’d expect a youthful lineup to commit in a soccer match. Yet, when the Sounders returned some veterans to its starting formation after a midweek game featuring five teenagers, careless errors littered play Sunday.

Sporting Kansas City took advantage, defeating the Sounders 3-1 at Lumen Field. Seattle (9-2-5) still edges Kansas City (9-3-3) in MLS Western Conference standings. But the Sounders are a point behind the New England Revolution in the league’s Supporters’ Shield race.

Sounders midfielder Danny Leyva was shown a yellow card in the 29th that set up SKC’s opening score. Kansas City forward Johnny Russell was able to curl the free kick around Seattle’s defensive wall for the goal in the 31st minute.

SKC’s front line of Khiry Shelton and Gadi Kinda toyed with the Sounders to get the second goal of the match. Kinda deflected a Kelyn Rowe pass with his leg, and with the Sounders defense out of position because of an earlier corner kick, Kinda and Shelton were able to make a fast break for goal with striker Daniel Salloi tailing them.

Rowe, Leyva and Reed Baker-Whiting attempted to defend the play, but Kinda was able to tap a pass to Salloi, who had defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade beat to finish a right-footed score in the 42nd minute.

Salloi raced to sideline with his hands cupping his ears, wanting to hear cheers from the Lumen Field crowd. Most stood in disbelief, not uttering a sound.

Advertising

Seattle forward Fredy Montero gave the 32,790 in attendance some hope with a score early in the second half. He whipped a loose ball into goal in the 51st minute. Montero’s score is his third of the season and pushed his club record to 50 all-time MLS regular-season goals.

But instead of the Sounders finding an equalizer, SKC midfielder Cameron Duke crafted the third score for the visitors. Duke was substituted into match in the 70th minute and slipped behind Sounders center back Xavier Arreaga in the box, finding plenty of space to scissor kick a service from Graham Zusi into goal in the 72nd minute.

Arreaga wanted an offside call but that was clearly wishful thinking.

The Sounders starting lineup had a significant uptick in experience after featuring five teenagers for the 1-0 win against Austin FC on Thursday. Homegrown midfielders Leyva (18) and Josh Atencio (19) remained in the lineup, but the latter moved up a line with the return of veteran Arreaga. The Ecuadorian served a one-match suspension for yellow-card accumulation.

Sounders keeper Stefan Cleveland returned to play in goal. He’s been the mainstay replacement for Stefan Frei, who suffered a knee injury in May and developed a blood clot.

Sounders defender Shane O’Neill was on the bench for the first time since July 4. He suffered from a hip flexor injury and was able to enter Sunday’s match in the 64th minute.

Advertising

SKC was without coach Peter Vermes and two unidentified players due to health and safety protocols. Vermes stated during a videoconference call with media Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and had mild symptoms despite being vaccinated.

Montero nearly had the shot of the night in the 25th minute. On a play that started with a free kick, Montero used a bicycle kick in attempt to put a rebound in the net. Sporting KC keeper Tim Melia had an equally acrobatic save.

That’s where the veteran savvy ended.

SKC and Seattle haven’t played each other since August 2019. MLS regionalized its games when it returned to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic last season, the Sounders not traveling further than Colorado.

The Sounders host San Jose at Lumen Field on Saturday.